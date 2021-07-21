| 25.1°C Dublin

Sinead Moriarty: Covid ruined my dream of a 50th birthday on safari – instead I climbed Benbulben...

She had it all planned – a dream birthday getaway on safari with her family. Then Covid hit and the writer discovered that she didn’t need to travel far to create ‘forever memories’

Turning 50 is a milestone, whether you choose to ignore it or not. It creeps up on you like a ninja and then, boom, you’re half a century old.

To eliminate any feelings of “sweet mother of God, I’m ancient”, I decided to be proactive and organise a big holiday for my 50th: in 2018, two years before my birthday, I opened a bank account and began saving each month for my dream trip.

It was something I had always wanted to do, on my bucket-list top five – to go on safari and do the dawn drive to watch the animals, in their natural habitat, waking up.

