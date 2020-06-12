Ryanair says travel forms are putting off visitors and don’t help fight Covid 19

Ryanair has branded Government guidelines urging airline passengers to check in all their luggage as ‘rubbish’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ryanair has claimed Covid 19 travel forms visitors arriving in Ireland are obliged to fill out have “no scientific or medical efficacy,” in a letter to Simon Harris.

The airline released the open letter hours have joining rivals British Airways and Easyjet to launch a legal action against the British government’s quarantine policy.

In its open letter to Health Minister Simon Harris, Ryanair called on Government and NPHET to abandon what it said is “Ireland’s useless “form filling” quarantine, which has no scientific or medical efficacy, but is deterring EU visitors coming to Ireland in July and Augusts at a time when most other EU countries are removing restrictions and welcoming tourists.”

Ryanair said Ireland should instead implement protocols which allows for the return of air travel using mandatory face masks and rigorous hand hygiene.

Ryanair said it believes that the Minister for Health and NPHET handled the lockdown and the battle against Covid-19 well, but is now mismanaging the return to economic activity.

Meanwhile, British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair said on Friday that they have begun legal action against the British government’s quarantine policy in a bid to overturn what they see as overly strict rules.

All three airlines had hoped to resume regular flights after air travel came to a total standstill during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to almost 20,000 job losses between them.

But the UK’s 14-day quarantine, introduced on June 8 for arrivals from abroad, is deterring bookings at a time when other European countries are beginning to open their borders.

The airlines have lodged their complaint with the High Court in London, asking for a judicial review as soon as possible.

