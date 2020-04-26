| 8.1°C Dublin

Ryanair: Refunds to take three months, but sales ‘like you’ve never seen before’

In an exclusive interview, Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs responds to the vouchers controversy and reveals the airline's plans for when travel may resume

Ryanair Photo: Getty Expand
Ryanair could resume 40pc of flights in July, expects face masks and temperature checks to become a fixture of air travel, and says a backlog of cancellations could see refunds taking up to three months to process.

Kenny Jacobs, the airline’s Chief Marketing Officer, spoke to the Irish Independent as controversy continues over what passengers claim are difficulties contacting Ryanair for refunds.

Jacobs, who is set to leave the airline next week, spearheaded Ryanair's ‘Always Getting Better’ customer service campaign, and helped overhaul its website and digital strategy during a six-year stint in senior management.

