Ryanair: Refunds to take three months, but sales ‘like you’ve never seen before’

Ryanair could resume 40pc of flights in July, expects face masks and temperature checks to become a fixture of air travel, and says a backlog of cancellations could see refunds taking up to three months to process.

Kenny Jacobs, the airline’s Chief Marketing Officer, spoke to the Irish Independent as controversy continues over what passengers claim are difficulties contacting Ryanair for refunds.

Jacobs, who is set to leave the airline next week, spearheaded Ryanair's ‘Always Getting Better’ customer service campaign, and helped overhaul its website and digital strategy during a six-year stint in senior management.

With 99pc of its fleet grounded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ryanair will continue to process refunds, he says, while planning for a possible resumption of travel this summer with new hygiene protocols like face masks and airport temperature checks.

And there will be sales, he says, "like you've never seen before".

Can you explain the voucher and refund situation?

"Nothing has changed with the rules. EU Regulation 261/2014,* still applies," Jacobs says.

"We’re not trying anything new, other than adding a third element to the refund and free-move option, and that’s a voucher option.

"Earlier this week, we started sending a follow-up email, saying if you'd like to have a voucher, here’s a voucher; if you still prefer to have a refund, you’re in the queue and that will be processed... and we will process them."

*Under EU Regulation 261/2014, airlines must offer passengers on cancelled flights the choice of a refund within seven days, or a re-routing.

How long will refunds take?

"It should be seven days [under EU261/2014], but I think it’s going to be about three months. We’re still dealing with refunds from the first set of cancellations in the middle of February… and look, [this] week we’re going to be cancelling another big number of flights. The heap just keeps on getting bigger and bigger.

Expand Close Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs at the launch of the 2018 AGB Plan in London / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs at the launch of the 2018 AGB Plan in London

"It’s going to take months, and we apologise for that. It is going to take every airline months... but we will get around to them. People will get a refund, we’re just asking them to bear with us. It’s exceptional."

Why will it will take so long?

"In a typical summer month, [Ryanair] might normally cancel up to 5,000 bookings - for reasons like air traffic control strikes or weather. We’re now having to cancel 10 million passenger journeys a month," Jacobs says.

Like other airlines, Ryanair's customer service teams are limited by social distancing, he adds, which has inhibited its ability to hire extra staff and process cancellations and refunds. While vouchers and rebookings are "fully automated processes", refunds are more complex, with various audits, manual interventions and sign-offs involved, he says.

"So it takes longer, it isn't fully automated, we have less people doing refunds and we have an unprecedented number of cancellations... we're sorry it works that way, but there's nothing more we can do about it other than work as fast as we can."

Are airlines stalling for bailouts or changes to EU261?

"I guess some airlines, cruise companies and hotel groups that are going to run out of cash in the next two or three months might be sitting on it, trying to stall. But [Ryanair] has a very healthy balance sheet, so that’s not going to happen us any time soon." The time taken to issue vouchers and refunds is "not a delaying tactic," he insists. "It's just the process I outlined above."

Why are vouchers limited to 12 months?

"We think and hope that [12 months] will be an appropriate timeframe for people to use them... If this goes on for six months of really bad restrictions, that’s a different matter and we could look at that."

Ryanair has grounded 99pc of its fleet. When is it planning to put planes back in the air?

"What I think will happen, and what we’re getting ready for, is that in July, August and September there will be flights, there will be travel, there will be demand that doesn’t exist today.

"That means getting ready for 40pc capacity operating from July 1, and maybe a 50pc load factor. Hopefully then, in August, that 40pc capacity goes up to 50pc or 60pc and the loads rise to 60pc, and then in September that could be stronger again."

All such plans are, of course, dependent on the control of coronavirus as well as the easing of government and European restrictions, which Ryanair fully supports.

"As you know, the ground is moving on this daily. We could scale up in two weeks or so to run something like those percentages if government restrictions are on the benign side and they’re saying let's ease the lockdown… but that could all change by tomorrow."

Will we see sales and discounting?

"Like you've never seen before. What will that look like? €4.99s, lots of €9.99s between big airports - Dublin to Malaga, Dublin to Rome, Dublin to Alicante and Dublin to Faro probably for fares in single digits, for example.

"The best way to describe it is this – Ryanair is an airline with an economic operating model that is designed and works with a 95pc load factor. If we’ve got a 50pc load factor, you can imagine what that does to the P&L (Profit & Loss statement) of a Ryanair flight.

"Some people won't fly for any price. But I think if the Government is saying it's ok to travel from Dublin to Faro, people will respond to the fare stimulation.

"That’s not reckless on our part. We will want to fill aircraft, we will want to support tourism, we will want to support jobs. That’s about getting the industry and travel back operating, obviously fully complying with restrictions that are in place by governments."

What might happen later this year?

"I think a lot of people will just want to have a holiday after the lockdown and before the winter comes. That’s personally where I think people’s heads will be at.

"They'll say, 'look we have the accommodation paid for; the flights are operating'. We’re all looking out at sunshine at the moment, and that’s helpful, but if we have a pissy May, Irish people will be going: 'Jesus, get me to Spain or Italy'!"

Expand Close Kenny Jacobs of Ryanair / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kenny Jacobs of Ryanair

Ryanair's winter schedule is likely to arrive early, from October 1 rather than November, operating at "maybe 50pc" of normal capacity, Jacobs says.

"Winter will absolutely be challenging for families, for individuals, for communities, for hospitals, for airlines, for hotels, for everybody.

"I think that’s then when we will all hunker down and hope for a treatment to be found so that in springtime 2021 we can emerge to a better world, as crazy as that sounds. I think that’s what we should all be hoping for."

Ryanair is working on publishing its summer 2021 schedule as early as possible, he adds, to help customers and travel agents plan. "We’ll add to it subject to the situation becoming more positive on Covid-19 lockdowns," he says.

How might in-flight and airport experiences change?

"Definitely masks and definitely temperature checks. I think they’re the two most common-sense measures," Jacobs says.

"A mask doesn't need to be the white-and-blue medical mask that we see on TV. It’s a face-covering that covers the nose and mouth and, absolutely, this will be a booming industry for the next five years.

"We'll all be looking at these... masks will be required either at all times, or at times when the [Covid-19] numbers are going in the wrong direction."

Airport temperature checks are likely at security, Jacobs says.

"If your temperature is 38°C or above, you probably will be turned back. That’s exactly the way it operates in Asia at the moment, and I think Europe will follow that. I can imagine an EU measure put in place whereby, if your temperature is 38°C or above, you are turned back from airports, trains stations, tube stations and other forms of events – you won’t be allowed into stadiums if your temperature is above that."

Will middle seats be left empty?

"It’s an eye-catching headline, but you’ve flown enough to know it doesn’t work. You can keep middle seats empty, but you still have people nearly as close to the seats in front and behind. You need to keep four rows free to comply with the 2m [social distancing] measures. So it doesn’t make sense."

What about enhanced cleaning?

"We use medical disinfectant to clean the flights at the moment, and we have done already. I think everyone will upgrade the quality of disinfectant if they're not using hospital grade disinfectant already. You will see that as well.

"Contactable surfaces will be wiped down, and cashless transactions will either be the preferred or the only method of payment we’ll be taking in-flight, because it just removes one of the risks, which is coins and paper."

Won't all of this impact on turnaround times?

"We’ll try to stick with our turnaround times. But going back to what I said, we are expecting lower loads. So you will have less people to manage in a queue.

"Yes, there will be social distancing in the queues - I think people will do that naturally anyway, I don’t think they will stand so close to each other. But the main checks will be before you get to the gate – the temperature check and the mask."

"As the loads start to rise, we will support that."

NB: This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Sign up for our free travel newsletter!

Like what you're reading? Subscribe now to our free travel newsletter. 'Travel Insider' is written by our award-winning Travel Editor, Pól Ó Conghaile.