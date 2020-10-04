Rural bliss on the edge of the Marble City

The gods were conspiring against us... not only did the headline in that day's Irish Independent scream 'No end in sight as nation slides towards lockdown', news bulletins on the radio outlined the dangers of Storm Ellen, which was about to make landfall that night - all before we even reached the M50.

To say that our stress levels were off the scale is an understatement, and the only thing keeping this family from tipping over the edge was the lure of a luxurious stay in one of the country's finest five-star hotels.

Scuttling down the M9 in the pouring rain, our spirits lifted when we spotted the intersection for Kilkenny and shortly after, the sign for Lyrath Estate.

Located just five minutes from the heart of Kilkenny city and set on over 170 acres of mature parkland, the estate enjoys a peaceful, rural setting yet is within easy reach of the famous medieval city.

Lyrath Estate seen from the air

Lyrath Estate seen from the air

Walking into reception, guests are greeted by Lyrath's fluffy ambassadors Reilly and Rudy - two adorable golden retrievers who man the entrance and love to pose for selfies.

On arrival we get a huge céad míle fáilte from the effervescent Jenny Doheny (who has an encyclopedic knowledge of all things local, including the best restaurants, bars and tours) and hands us the keys to a family suite.

The pampering begins in earnest as awaiting behind the double doors is a sumptuous king-sized bed, luxurious en-suite with standalone bath, separate rainforest shower and a gargantuan lounge - complete with its own 50-inch TV, yet another bathroom, a dining-room table and a pair of sofa beds.

The hotel itself is an eclectic mix of old and new and is constructed around the elegant 17th-century mansion of Sir Charles Wheeler-Cuffe, which has been returned to its former glory and features lots of the original architecture, furniture and fine art.

Included in the new wing is a 17-metre swimming pool, gym, sauna, Jacuzzi and fitness centre. There is also a 22-seat private cinema, playground, outdoor covered and heated BBQ area, and a wondrous walled garden.

In order to de-stress a little further, my better half headed to the Oasis Spa, where she was treated to a rejuvenating facial followed by sleep-inducing head, back and shoulder massage.

Kilkenny Castle is open and complying with Covid guidelines

Kilkenny Castle is open and complying with Covid guidelines

My son Cameron and I booked a 45-minute slot in the pool, which overlooks the private gardens, as does the stunning outdoor hydrotherapy pool.

Staff at Lyrath cannot be commended enough for their Covid protocol, which was most reassuring, and the set-up and implementation of those measures were flawless.

The conference centre, for example, has been turned into a giant dining room, where you can enjoy the most divine breakfast, served to order at your table.

Likewise, there's plenty of seating in the foyer, where waiting staff will bring drinks to your table as the bars were cordoned off.

As the storm was still a couple of hours off, we headed into town that night for a bite to eat and my first draught beer in almost six months.

Where better to sample a pint of plain than at Kyteler's Inn - established in the 13th century and where the original landlady's four wealthy husbands each died in mysterious circumstances. Dame Alice le Kyteler was tried for witchcraft and sentenced to be burned at the stake, but managed to escape to England.

Phil and his son Cameron at Lyrath

Phil and his son Cameron at Lyrath

The breaded plaice and chips, like the porter, disappeared as quickly as the fugitive herself, as did the house burger and green salad for my fellow diners.

The following morning, after a full Irish and eggs Benedict, we laced up our walking shoes to experience the Medieval Mile, where you can soak up the history of the Marble City.

Must-see places include Kilkenny Castle, St Canice's Cathedral and Round Tower (which those with a good head for heights can climb), the Butler Gallery and of course the Smithwick's Experience.

If you have younger children, then a spin out to Castlecomer Discovery Park (weather permitting) should top the to-do list. It is home to the longest zip-line in Ireland, a thrilling Octagon high ropes course (three levels), tree-top walks, boating on the lake, archery and even axe throwing.

All of that cultural and outdoorsy activity certainly worked up an appetite, and we were in for a gastronomic treat in Lyrath's magnificent Yew restaurant, which serves Mediterranean and classical cuisine with a modern twist.

The starters of melt-in-the-mouth pork belly and pickled mackerel were followed by the most tender fillet of beef (x2) with king oyster mushrooms and béarnaise sauce and a scrumptious pan-fried monkfish and heirloom tomato salad.

Being a dessert fiend, I simply couldn't resist the deconstructed passion fruit meringue pie with shortbread soil and mango sorbet. Heavenly.

Al fresco dining is also offered on the terrace, overlooking Lady Charlotte's garden - Lady Charlotte was an amateur botanical artist, plant collector and avid gardener. She spent many years collecting shrubs and flowers from all over the world which thrive to this day.

The Conservatory is the perfect place to enjoy Lyrath's legendary afternoon tea with a selection of delicious treats including Highland Wagyu beef pastrami sandwiches, decadent home-made buttermilk scones and delightful cakes.

There are gastronomic treats a-plenty at Lyrath

There are gastronomic treats a-plenty at Lyrath

And what better way to burn off all those calories than exploring the secret nature trails tucked away in the vast grounds? Guests are encouraged to get out and discover the beauty of the landscape on the complementary bicycles and to scan the undergrowth and foliage for signs of furry friends. Lyrath is home to lots of local wildlife including foxes, bats, badgers, rabbits, hares and many native birds of prey.

The latest additions to the estate are two baby twin owls, Diesel and Turbo, who make regular appearances with the resident falconry expert. Other natural gems are the lake and its picture-perfect waterfalls, which are a favourite picnic spot for families.

Sheer bliss. No amount of rain or pandemic doom and gloom could possibly spoil that.

The five-star Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny has created the Autumn Daze package for those seeking a bit of luxury and pampering this autumn (midweek from €185pps sharing). This offer includes two nights' bed and breakfast and a three-course table d'hote dinner on one of the evenings. The package also includes cream tea on one afternoon of your choosing.

