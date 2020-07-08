Roz Purcell on why her favourite hike is Coumshingaun in Co Waterford

Cookery writer and entrepreneur Rozanna Purcell lives in Dublin but has hiked everywhere from Mount Kilimanjaro to South America.Ireland's best walks:

Rozanna Purcell has trekked all over the world. “I’ve always been into hiking; I grew up on Slievenamon mountain in Tipperary. Hiking always allowed me to have a bit of escape from my family as a mad moody teenager. I’d use it to keep fit and deal with school stresses or boyfriend woes. I always felt very safe when I was up in the wood by myself.”

A few years ago, she started to share her Sunday walks on social media, and invited other people to join her. Seventy people turned up to her first walk — and so The Hike Life (@rozannapurcell) was born. “It grew very quickly,” she says. “All my hikes are with qualified guides, and I’ve learnt so much about the biodiversity and geology of areas I’m walking in. Hiking for me encapsulates a lot of different things — mindfulness, learning, appreciation for Ireland’s biodiversity and history.”

Her favourite hike is Coumshingaun in Co Waterford. “It’s not hugely popular so it’s very rare that you will run into people; it’s quite nice, you’re really out in the elements. There’s quite a lot of scrambling, there’s not a visible path a lot of the time. It’s definitely not for beginners.

"I enjoy that side of it, because it’s a challenge, and you’re really forced to be in the present. You’re thinking about every step you take. The reward when you get to the top are, I think, some of the best views you’ll see in Ireland.”

