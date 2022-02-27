The Maldives really are as beautiful as honeymooners say they are

When you’ve been stuck in a home office for the best part of two years, through lockdown after lockdown, an offer to go to Tory Island, off the Co Donegal coast, would have been most welcome.

When the offer is to visit Kuramathi island in the Maldives – a tropical Tory with sea turtles – you don’t hesitate.

I leave Donegal Airport to land in Dublin, where our group of six travellers are escorted on a surprise visit to Dublin Airport’s Platinum Services Lounge (see dublinairport.com). I’ve never said no to champagne before noon – or at any time of day, come to think of it – and I’m not about to start reneging now.

We’re chauffeur-driven to the plane and, before we can begin to feel guilty about the VIP treatment, are shown to our seats, each one an individual pod where I’ll be pampered for the next six hours.

Over the years, I’ve grown used to travelling for hours between Donegal and Dublin on a very fine bus service (how we’d pine for the 15-minute stopover in Monaghan). This trip aboard Qatar Airways to the Maldives via Doha may take a bit longer, but at no point do I want to disembark.

A glass in hand (a nice Chilean wine, Viña Tarapacá, keeps me hydrated) and I’m soon tucking into high-end restaurant quality food from an extensive menu. You also have enough space in your pod to recline your seat fully, or you can catch up on one of the hundreds of movies available on your personal flatscreen television.

We arrive at Doha for a stopover. Doha is no Monaghan, although both have a Four Seasons hotel. It is one of the host cities for November and December’s Fifa World Cup finals and we see humongous stadia as our plane descends.

After a four-hour flight from Doha, we arrive into Malé Velana International Airport. Outside, I want to dive straight into the turquoise waters before I notice whitetip reef sharks darting around below. Though they’re harmless little fellas, I thought it best to err on the safe side until I find my bearings.

There are 1,192 islands in the Maldives, spread out in a narrow necklace down 1,000km of the Indian Ocean, north and south of the equator. Of these, about 200 islands are inhabited and a further 150 are tourist resorts.

An over-water villa with pool on Kuramathi

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An over-water villa with pool on Kuramathi

Our home for the next few days is Kuramathi island in the Rasdhoo Atoll of the Maldives, approximately 75 minutes by speedboat or 20 minutes by seaplane from Malé airport.

We board a seaplane and I make sure to get a front-row seat. The flight is a highlight of the trip – the landing is smooth but it makes a very gratifying ‘splash’ as we hit the water alongside a pontoon by the Kuramathi island beach. And now we’re in paradise. At 1.8km long and just 300m at its widest point, Kuramathi is small (Tory is more than twice its size), yet it is one of the Maldives’ larger tourist islands.

The island is at full capacity during our visit, but it never feels small, full or particularly busy as you amble around. And, yet, when you want a buzz, a decent crowd can gather at one of the six bars on the island after dark.

In addition to the three buffet restaurants, Kuramathi boasts nine à la carte options. My personal favourites were The Reef seafood restaurant (where the salmon was delicious and the scallops divine), and the Island Barbecue for the steak and the beachside ambience.

The Champagne Loft Bar on Kuramathi Island in the Maldives

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Champagne Loft Bar on Kuramathi Island in the Maldives

Stays on Kuramathi are on a minimum full-board basis with breakfast, lunch and dinner at one of the buffet restaurants, but I’d recommend going the extra mile to opt for one of the all-inclusive packages if your budget allows. They’re more expensive, naturally, but it’d be a shame to scrimp when you’ve come this far.

Right, time to burn off some of those calories. We head off to find Nemo during our snorkel at the island’s own reef. It’s heartbreaking to see the effects the 2016 El Niño has had on the region’s reefs, much of it now badly bleached. Yet there are signs of new growth, with pockets and bursts of colour straight out of a David Attenborough documentary.

We see clownfish, angelfish, oriental sweetlips, surgeonfish and butterflyfish. I’m not beyond my depth in the water when I’m blessed to encounter a large sea turtle swimming directly beneath me. Moments later, however, my bubble is burst when I’m startled by a sight no man should ever see in such an idyllic setting: another pale male not a foot away from my snorkel mask. I gulp a mouthful of the Indian Ocean in fright. Thanks, Séamus.

More adventurous divers can delve a little deeper to swim with manta rays, dolphins and friendly sharks.

Joe Coyle on a speedboat from Kuramathi to Kandolhu Island

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joe Coyle on a speedboat from Kuramathi to Kandolhu Island

Kuramathi is covered in lush vegetation – coconut palms, papayas, breadfruits, banana plants and a gargantuan 300-year-old Banyan tree. You can’t see from one side of the island to the next, except at the top of the island, along the famous sandbank. A trip here is a must – you can walk, or jump on one of the electric buggies that come along every 15 minutes or so. The sandbank stretches in the shape of an elongated teardrop out to the ocean beyond. When I visited, I had the place to myself for a good 10 minutes. I doubt I will experience peace and tranquillity like it again.

Kuramathi has more than 360 villas in 11 categories, from traditional Maldivian-style beach villas to the over-water villas with private pools. I’m staying in a deluxe over-water villa with a king-sized bed, freestanding bath, rainfall shower and a large private deck area with steps down into the otherworldly ocean.

It’s a honeymoon destination, of course it is, but there are groups of families and friends on the island when we visit, enjoying temperatures that rarely rise much above or dip much below a sweet 30˚C.

You could spend an entire day at your villa and not feel bored, but we keep up the pace and head off to neighbouring Kandolhu island, a tiny but exquisite resort featuring just 30 villas.

Kuramathi has its own water bottling plant to eliminate, as much as is practical, unnecessary plastics. For good reason, conservation and sustainability are to the fore of residents' thoughts in the Maldives, if not to all of its visitors. A hydroponic garden on the island produces all the salad leaves and most of the vegetables for the island’s restaurants. It’s heartening to see it in action.

The QSuites aboard Qatar Airways is Business Class travel with a neat twist - a sliding door that helps to ensure each passenger's privacy

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The QSuites aboard Qatar Airways is Business Class travel with a neat twist - a sliding door that helps to ensure each passenger's privacy

On the way back, we enjoy Qatar’s Q-Suites on our journey. This is Business Class travel with a neat twist – privacy with a sliding door to seal the deal. More Hollywood, champagne, five-star menus.

I can’t help but notice the 20-tonne, seven-metre teddy bear in the middle of the foyer of Doha airport. And there’s an elephant in the room, too. We’re travelling just a few days after so many representatives from island nations, including the Maldives, pleaded with world leaders at COP26 in Glasgow to urgently commit to tackling the climate emergency.

My carbon footprint on this trip is not small. The Maldives are, on average, a mere 1.8m above sea level. During my visit to Kuramathi, however, I got chatting to a barman who echoes some of what I hear on the island, with a rebuke. ‘Yes,’ he says, ‘but Maldives needs tourists.’

I land back into Donegal’s Carrickfinn Airport, voted the most scenic airport landing in the world. Another paradise found.

Getting there