The Europe hotel review – stellar scenery, one of the best spas in Ireland, and room to improve

The popular five-star feels wonderfully remote, but could benefit from a stronger sense of identity, our reviewer says

The Europe Hotel and Resort in Killarney Expand
A view of the lake, lush gardens and boathouse at The Europe Expand
A private suite for couples at the spa Expand
Panorama restaurant at The Europe Expand
The salt water pool at ESPA Expand

A view of the lake, lush gardens and boathouse at The Europe

A private suite for couples at the spa

Panorama restaurant at The Europe

The salt water pool at ESPA

The Europe Hotel and Resort in Killarney

John O’Ceallaigh

Now in its seventh decade of operation, The Europe in Killarney was named Ireland’s Best Hotel in the Irish Independent’s 2023 Reader Travel Awards. The views are beautiful, the spa facilities fantastic, and our readers clearly love it. We last reviewed the five-star in 2017, so with this endorsement in place, it was high time for a return visit.

The rating: 7.5/10 

Arrival & location

A view of the lake, lush gardens and boathouse at The Europe Expand

A view of the lake, lush gardens and boathouse at The Europe

