The Europe hotel review – stellar scenery, one of the best spas in Ireland, and room to improve

Now in its seventh decade of operation, The Europe in Killarney was named Ireland’s Best Hotel in the Irish Independent’s 2023 Reader Travel Awards. The views are beautiful, the spa facilities fantastic, and our readers clearly love it. We last reviewed the five-star in 2017, so with this endorsement in place, it was high time for a return visit.

Competition for scenic plots in rural Ireland wasn’t quite so intense when The Europe was established in 1961, so its German owners, the Liebherr family (who also own The Dunloe and Ard na Sidhe), were able to stake their claim on one of the Kingdom’s crown jewels.

With its peaceful grounds sloping toward the blue-silver sheen of Lough Leane, the resort overlooks the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks and feels wonderfully remote despite being a five-minute drive from Killarney.

The view’s a knockout, and guests see it as soon as they check in — with its triple-height, floor-to-ceiling windows facing the water, the lobby lounge makes a great place to read by day or to have a drink by the flickering fireplaces at night (when very flattering golden lighting also ramps up the romance). 9/10

Service & style

The Europe gets lots of things right. It’s booked out more or less completely every weekend. Beyond the beauty of its surroundings, it’s probably the 50,000sq ft spa that next entices all those guests (who I’m told are mostly Irish and then American, and notably relaxed and unpretentious despite the property’s five-star status).

With some competition from Adare Manor and (surprisingly) Aqua Sana at Center Parcs Longford Forest, I’d classify The Europe’s spa facilities as the best of any resort in Ireland. The whole setting looks beautiful and is exceptionally well-equipped — admiring the snow-capped Reeks from the toasty outdoor vitality pool on a wintry March morning was special.

And the property has the capacity to feel restorative more generally. Guests can enjoy complimentary jaunts on Austrian Haflinger ponies, and just walking around the lakefront grounds is lovely. A string of lounges, bars and a handsome library provide plenty of space to sip a quiet pint as you sink into the weekend papers.

However, as happy as guests seem, in my other life as a consultant to luxury hotels, I felt it would benefit from a stronger sense of curation and identity. Art and design considerations felt overlooked, as one example, from indistinct plant prints lining the corridors to the menu designs, which felt dated and perfunctory. 7.5/10

The rooms

Some of the hotel’s 187 rooms look toward a neighbouring golf course, but if you’re investing in a stay here, consider booking a lakefront room essential — it’s the property’s raison d’être.

Some of the hotel’s 187 rooms look toward a neighbouring golf course, but if you’re investing in a stay here, consider booking a lakefront room essential — it’s the property’s raison d’être. Good in size, typically dressed in shades of chocolate and cream, featuring spacious bathrooms stocked with Espa toiletries, and typically including large, private balconies, accommodation is comfortable but again would benefit from a more defined personality. More considered literature choices, a greater emphasis on Kerry craftsmanship and prettier balcony decor would all help. 7/10

Food & drink

Busy, buzzy and nicely casual, walk-in all-day restaurant The Brasserie serves a straightforward grill-style menu featuring burgers, pan-fried salmon and superb steaks using beef from its own farm (dinner mains from €19-€29).

Panorama is the fine-dining option, offering beautiful views during daylight hours (mains from €22-€40). I wasn’t quite sure what the culinary concept was meant to be here — the menu “highlights Irish and international cuisine”, which covers a lot of ground. The dishes were nice, but it felt like many — from surf and turf to Angus beef with carrot and cabbage — could just as easily be on The Brasserie’s menu (when I queried why both venues served a pork-cheek starter, for example, I was told the restaurant teams don’t consult with each other). A luxury resort where guests eat at different venues over different days should better align its dining concepts.

There’s a bit more variety at spa restaurant Riva, where a keenly priced Mediterranean-influenced menu includes generous pastas, pizzas and salads (light lunch dishes from €10-€18). A cocktail bar and pub-style bar round out the offering. 7/10

The bottom line

The Europe didn’t become a fast favourite for me, but clearly the property is loved by many, our readers gave it a ringing endorsement, and it’s hard to argue that change is needed when it generally receives great feedback and so regularly operates at capacity.

It’s not pitched against more expensive five-star resorts like Adare Manor or Ashford Castle; I’d see its peers or competitor set as more like Carton House, Ballynahinch Castle, or potentially Cashel Palace. But still, I feel that addressing and diversifying the muddled food and beverage concepts would markedly enhance the property. Nearby, Park Hotel Kenmare’s Dining Room restaurant is one stellar example of a five-star hotel delivering an Irish fine-dining experience with flair and personality.

This is a pleasant setting for a relaxing spa break or as an especially scenic resting place set in the splendour of Kerry, but it has the potential to be better.

Insider tip

The spa can get busy — consider booking a treatment to avail of access to a separate relaxation zone. Couples can also reserve a private spa suite (pictured above) with a generous lakeview bath and sauna.

Local 101

Parties of up to six can charter a small boat with a captain to sail the lake. At €120, it’s an affordable way to explore these incredible surroundings.

Rates

B&B in Golfside Rooms from €350; Lakeview Rooms from €420. John was a guest of the resort. theeurope.com

