| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hotel Review: Lake views, a killer carvery and a new 5km walk at an Irish midlands classic

Set on the shores of Lough Ree, the Hodson Bay Hotel knows what its customers want and continues to evolve

Hodson Bay Hotel, on Lough Ree Expand
A twin room at the Hodson Bay Hotel Expand
L'Escale at the Hodson Bay Hotel Expand
Views from the spa's hot tub Expand
The &quot;midlands croque monsieur&quot; Expand
The swimming pool at Hodson Bay Expand

Close

Hodson Bay Hotel, on Lough Ree

Hodson Bay Hotel, on Lough Ree

A twin room at the Hodson Bay Hotel

A twin room at the Hodson Bay Hotel

L'Escale at the Hodson Bay Hotel

L'Escale at the Hodson Bay Hotel

Views from the spa's hot tub

Views from the spa's hot tub

The &quot;midlands croque monsieur&quot;

The "midlands croque monsieur"

The swimming pool at Hodson Bay

The swimming pool at Hodson Bay

/

Hodson Bay Hotel, on Lough Ree

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

The Hodson Bay Hotel has faced down its fair share of threats.

In 2019, Center Parcs opened across the lake in Co Longford. Two years later came the Press Up Group’s reboot of Glasson Lakehouse, with its al-fresco hot tubs and airstream food trailers.

Most Watched

Privacy