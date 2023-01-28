| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hotel Review: Ashford Castle is ‘up there with the best hotels globally’, but is it worth the sky-high prices?

After a reported €100m investment, Ashford Castle is once again sitting at the top table of resort hotels in Europe

The Oak Hall at Ashford Castle Expand
A junior suite at Ashford Castle Expand
The luxurious bathroom in Ashford Castle&rsquo;s Suite 433 Expand
Boat trips on Lough Corrib Expand
Ashford Castle's Dungeon Bar Expand
The cinema at the resort Expand
The plunge pool at Ashford Castle's spa Expand
Afternoon tea at Ashford Castle Expand

Close

The Oak Hall at Ashford Castle

The Oak Hall at Ashford Castle

A junior suite at Ashford Castle

A junior suite at Ashford Castle

The luxurious bathroom in Ashford Castle&rsquo;s Suite 433

The luxurious bathroom in Ashford Castle’s Suite 433

Boat trips on Lough Corrib

Boat trips on Lough Corrib

Ashford Castle's Dungeon Bar

Ashford Castle's Dungeon Bar

The cinema at the resort

The cinema at the resort

The plunge pool at Ashford Castle's spa

The plunge pool at Ashford Castle's spa

Afternoon tea at Ashford Castle

Afternoon tea at Ashford Castle

/

The Oak Hall at Ashford Castle

John O’Ceallaigh

For most of us born before the Celtic Tiger era, it was far from luxury hotels we were reared. But still, Ashford Castle seems to have always been known by everybody.

Dating in parts from 1228, it’s a fairytale hideaway on a 350-acre estate that’s lapped by Lough Corrib, and the grande dame of Ireland’s growing consortium of countryside high-end hotels.

Most Watched

Privacy