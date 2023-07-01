Hotel review – ‘a classic all-rounder’ brings animatronic dinosaurs to Kilkenny

Animatronic dinosaurs, a properly warm swimming pool and staff that clearly enjoy their jobs are just some of the draws at this family-run stay

“Do you want to hold a piece of dinosaur?” Head ranger at Jurassic Newpark Luke O’Connell has a Triceratops fossil in his hand. The small bone is 66 million years old and bears evidence of a possible T-Rex’s bite. The kids and adults around him are spellbound.

We’re not on a dig in North America. Or a fictional island west of Costa Rica. We’re in the fields behind a four-star hotel in Kilkenny. And Luke’s super dino talks are just the start of it. Spread around several acres are a dozen life-size, animatronic dinosaurs — from a T-Rex to Velociraptors and a Brachiosaurus.

Jurassic Newpark

Stationed along a walking trail, they’re interspersed with real-life animals in a mini farm, a covered bouncy castle area, fairy trail and playground. Staff wear safari-style gear. Welcome to Jurassic Newpark — an experience that feels at once brilliant and bizarre.

“If you build it, they will come,” says general manager Mark Flynn of the family-run Newpark Hotel, where the attraction is based. It was his father John’s idea to build Jurassic Newpark, and the punters have indeed come: the park has doubled in size since last year.

Rating 7.5/10

Arrival & location

The old house at the core of Newpark Hotel

If you know Kilkenny, you know the Newpark. Set 2km from the city centre, it began life as a reboot of a 19th-century mansion, evolving over the decades to add a ballroom, pool, spa and new bedroom wings. When we check in, it’s alongside coach tours, couples, families and groups of friends. It’s clearly a community hub — a christening, wedding and funeral are underway in different rooms.

A lobby refurb leaves the entry feeling fresh, if a little generic (look closely, however, and you’ll clock John’s interest in art, with works by Felim Egan in the dining room, and Patrick Scott prints echoed in two golden satellite-style lights behind reception). A musician plays guitar to serenade wedding guests, and check-in ticks over nicely despite the busyness of it all. It’s hectic, but nobody feels particularly harried or under pressure. 7.5/10

Service & style

The refurbished lobby area

Staff smile. They feel at home. Interactions are natural and interested — all signs of a sense of culture. At dinner, there’s an offer to bring children’s food earlier, staff are happy to engage with kids and nothing is any trouble, be it sharing mains, toddlers under tables or extra orders flying in at different times. Similarly, when our group arrives to breakfast in dribs and drabs, it’s all cheer and no hassle. When heavy rain strikes Jurassic Newpark, leaving us sheltering under a tree, staff rush around handing out ponchos and umbrellas, getting absolutely soaked themselves. Nobody we meet feels like theirs is ‘just a job’.

Facilities-wise, Jurassic Newpark is the main event (free to guests but otherwise €15pp; jurassicnewpark.com). In an Ireland of Center Parcs, Emerald Park and hotels like Parknasilla and Amber Springs, I think it’s a zinger. Kids love their dinos and fairies, facts and diagrams abound, and the growth potential is clear. Costs add up, though (Jurassic Bounce costs an extra €5pp), and the trail landscaping needs work — more imagination and less weeds.

The Newpark Hotel's pool

Elsewhere, a 17m pool is properly warm (30C), meaning no shivering kids. There’s a lifeguard on duty for our swim (slots need to be booked in advance), the spa offers an adult escape, and a Jurassic Juniors kids’ club runs on weekends during school holidays. 9/10

The rooms

A balcony suite at Newpark Hotel

Classic and superior rooms are perfectly functional, if cookie-cutter in feel, with no real design points to write home about. Superior bathrooms do come with large, walk-in showers and a separate bath, however. Rooms facing onto the farm and play area may hear animals early in the morning, but thankfully we didn’t hear anything from the wedding in the ballroom, despite our ground-floor room being just a few metres from the lobby.

This is, first and foremost, a family hotel. That said, you’ll find it quieter and cheaper off-peak, and adult-only balcony suites offer a sanctuary on the fourth floor. These are more contemporary in style and come with private balconies, outdoor hot tubs in some cases and four-posters (it reminds me a little of the Hodson Bay Hotel’s adult-only Retreat Wing). Bear in mind that there’s a two-night minimum stay on weekends during peak season. 7/10

Food & drink

Scott's bar and restaurant

We ate in the brasserie-style Scott’s bar, with a classy feel to its wood panelling, brass accents, banquettes and outsized lightshades. It’s a something-for-everyone kind of menu, from chowder (€10.50) and chicken wings (€14) to steaks (€31-€38), superfood salads (€15) and plant-based burgers (€19). My 8oz striploin is juicy, medium-rare as requested and served with a proper knife and tasty béarnaise — though I’d like more notes on Irish provenance. More formal dining is available at Gulliver’s, as is breakfast, a pretty routine set-up with stock buffet items including plastic-wrapped portions of bland European cheese. As a busy, 132-bed four-star, bespoke Irish brekkies may not be an option, but others manage to list producers and lean a little further into local ingredients, and Kilkenny has a killer food scene. A Jurassic opportunity? 6.5/10

A Brachiosaurus takes a bite of the foliage at Jurassic Newpark in Co Kilkenny

The bottom line

This is a classic all-rounder, a distinctly Irish, family-run hotel that “knows what it is”, as Mark puts it. Investing in staff and innovating in ways that remind me of other exemplars like Fitzgeralds Woodlands House in Adare, the Clonakilty Park or Amber Springs in Gorey, it’s a head-spinning business model but clearly a beloved hotel. Yes, it can be expensive at peak. But the Newpark is a good example of why it’s worth not just looking at price when judging value, but at everything that price includes — dinosaurs and all.

Insider tips

Guests of balcony suites can take breakfast (including a tiered ‘birdcage’ of pastries) in the terrace area, away from the crowds.

The National Reptile Zoo is nearby, with animal encounters included in its €14.50/€12.50 fee. nationalreptilezoo.ie

Rates

B&B from €240. Family stays start from €788 for two nights’ B&B including one evening meal and park entry. Pól was a guest of the hotel. newparkhotelkilkenny.com