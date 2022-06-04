Price rises and travel chaos are putting Ireland’s reputation on the rack

‘Olive oil is next!”

Every conversation I have in a tourism or hospitality business these days circles back to two things: staffing and costs.

Chatting with a chef in Dundalk last week was no different. Beef, insurance, gas, diesel, butter, wages... you name it. All going up.

Next? Olive oil, apparently.

It’s similar for households. Every time you tap a card off a terminal these days, prices seem to tick up, from shopping bills to petrol or pints.

Combine that with the stories about sky-high rent, hotel and car hire rates, and it’s not surprising that a KBC Bank survey found 23pc of Irish people feel they won’t afford a break this year.

The word “feel” is important. Because even if you don’t have urgent money worries, once you “feel” costs are out of control, and worry about the future value of your money, you reflexively rein things in.

You think twice about eating out, or short breaks. A thrift mindset takes over — one reason for our thrifty travel special in today’s Weekend magazine.

Despite all this, I still think most of our hotels, restaurants and attractions will have a decent summer. Bookings are healthy. Staffing and inflation are at crisis point, but the availability of students, a return of overseas visitors, long hours of daylight and a determination to treat ourselves after the pandemic will see peak season through.

It’s what’s coming next I’m worried about.

Big hotel chains are one thing. But if business fundamentals and perceptions of rising costs and rip-offs don’t change soon, I think a lot of small hospitality business owners who genuinely love what they are doing will step back and re-evaluate this autumn.

The pandemic life supports are gone. VAT is set to rise to 13.5pc next February. Restaurant margins are tiny. Punters are blaming them. There are careers elsewhere. Is it really worth it?

Losing these places would make our lives less interesting and our streets more generic. It would also remove some brilliant experiences that give our tourism an edge.

At the same time, Ireland’s reputation is on the rack. We crib about prices at home, but a money.co.uk survey also named Dublin as Europe’s most expensive city break, with an average night’s stay costing “an eye-watering” £252.88 (€297.80) — higher than Oslo or Copenhagen.

Financial worries are overtaking Covid concerns for travellers, and Tourism Ireland reports that two in five overseas holidaymakers now say the increased cost of living will make it too expensive to go away.

One US tour operator described car hire in Ireland to me as “a nightmare”, and chaotic scenes at Dublin Airport can carry extra stress for US visitors, who must take Covid tests within 24 hours of travelling home.

Yes, staff shortages, airport delays and inflation are global issues. Lots of ‘rip-off Ireland’ price comparisons are misleading and people can shop around. But if it looks like a duck, and quacks like a duck...

The fact is that Ireland is expensive, and our holiday and travel infrastructure is under severe strain. It may be too late for the olive oil, but I hope we still have time to save our reputation.