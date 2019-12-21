Pól Ó Conghaile: Meet the hotels that let you check in when you want

Perhaps your flight is a red-eye, and you're wandering around like a zombie waiting for beds and showers. Perhaps you're arriving late, you want a simple lie-in, or onward travel isn't until after lunch.

Come to think of it, is there anyone 3pm check-in and 12pm check-out times actually suit?

Well, now you have a new option. Step up, Hoxton Hotels, which has introduced 'Flexy Time', a free service allowing guests to "check in and check out whenever you like."

And the catch? Well, you need to book direct at thehoxton.com. Bookable hours run from 12am on arrival day to 12am on the day of check-out, and you need to specify times 72-plus hours ahead.

The service isn't open to groups, but otherwise, that's it. Flexy Time is up and running across several hotels in London, Amsterdam, Paris and the US.

A no-brainer? Set check-in times can feel annoying and outdated (and not just when your key card cuts out at noon). Modern travellers like flexibility; we already have flexi airfares, book when we want and consume our music and TV shows on-demand.

For hotels, flexibility can create repeat guests and earn extra revenue through direct bookings and fees... as anyone who has paid to stay a few hours later than 12pm will know.

A communal table at Dublin's Moxy Hotel

It's a niche also exploited by websites like flexibookings.com and dayuse.ie, which offer discounts for shorter stays.

The Hoxton isn't alone. Standard Hotels offers 'Standard Time' rates across its five US hotels - "a spanking new service that lets you choose your check-in and check-out time". It comes at a fee, however - from around 5pc of the booking price.

In Ireland, Center Parcs charges €55 for 'Early Arrival' to its lodges (at 2pm rather than 3pm), while Dublin's new Moxy Hotel (above) allows Marriott Bonvoy members on Platinum tiers or higher to keep their rooms for 24 hours from check-in time, regardless of when that is.

Hoxton's 'Flexy Time' differs in that it's free and open to all guests. Could we see more of its approach? Plenty of Irish hotels offer late check-outs at less busy times (it's always worth asking), but there are obstacles in logistics, room configurations and staff rosters.

"It's not that we don't want to do it," as one hotel marketing director told me. "The difficulty is the balancing act."

On the other hand, flexibility is a competitive edge to offer guests and could help both build customer loyalty and save on costly, third-party commission. Plus, it would give a new spin to those old 'Hotel California' lyrics.

"You can check out any time you like..."

Weekend Magazine