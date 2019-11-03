Pól Ó Conghaile: Small museums are 'an analogue pleasure in a digital world'

Driving from Croom in Co Limerick, I missed the turn twice, cursing the satnav before eventually arriving at Caherguillamore.

But it was worth it. Denis made me a cuppa and showed me around The Museum of Old Irish Ways, a Tardis-like collection of artefacts and folk history he's gathered for years ("It's a disease," he grinned). From old grocery packaging to vintage tractors and 'a bar without beer', the barn buzzed with nostalgia.

I could tell a similar story about the replica World War I trench at Cavan County Museum (below). Or the model train where my son had his hair cut at Enniskillen's Headhunters Barber Shop & Railway Museum.

These little collections don't deal with epic sweeps of history. But they pack a disarming punch, because they are relatable.

Some of my favourite overseas travel experiences have been in tiny museums, too.

I respect the Louvre and Prado, but you could never 'do' them in a visit, and the crowds are crazy. But I'll never forget stumbling across Sir John Soane's Museum in London, seeking out the Museum of Innocence in Istanbul, or bracing myself for the Icelandic Phallological Museum (yes, it's worth it).

Their smallness was liberating. I was in and out before gallery fatigue set in. I felt free to have fun with what I found, rather than under pressure to absorb "important" stuff.





Old-school museums can also feel like a tonic in a time of interactive wizardry.

As I write, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is a contender for World's Leading Tourist Attraction, and a €10.2m interactive Atlantic Museum has been announced for Galway. Super news, and technology should of course be used in exciting ways to bring education to life.

But it shouldn't take screens and holograms to get us through a museum door. Peering into glass cases is an analogue pleasure in a digital world; dusty old artefacts can draw back the veil on stories no amount of tech could tell.

Denis O’Connor at the Old Irish Ways Museum in Cuillaghmore, Co Limerick. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Take Limerick. At the Munster Rugby Museum, a picture of Padre Pio that Paul O'Connell kept in his sock during the 2006 Heineken Cup Final told me more than an entire tour of Thomond Park.

At the Foynes Flying Boat Museum, 1930s label pins conjured up a golden age of aviation.

At Denis O'Connor's, we laughed at the size of mobile phones from the 1990s.

Of course, many museums could do with a breath of fresh air - allowing children to get hands-on, creating ideas to get locals back visiting.

"To close a museum is to close down memory," as Melvyn Bragg once said.

Let's keep our minds open, too.

