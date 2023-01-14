Peak sun holiday prices up ‘at least 15pc to 20pc’ on last year, but early birds can do better

It is a truth universally acknowledged that every person in possession of a child must be terrorised by the price of holidays during school breaks.

Even the simplest of searches on airline or travel websites throws up panic-inducing price differences between mid-term, Easter, summer and trips just days (or hours) earlier or later. Argh!

“Every parent gets infuriated by the way prices go up in line with the school holidays,” says Paul Hackett of tour operator Click&Go. “It’s horrible. But it’s a fact of life. It’s not going to change. All schools across Europe are pretty much off for July and August... it’s no secret.”

This year will be no different. In fact, it could be worse. Higher airfares, energy costs, car hire and other factors mean peak prices are rising across the board compared to July and August of 2022.

“You’re talking at least 15pc to 20pc up on last year,” says Mary Denton of Sunway.

But don’t despair. Both Hackett and Denton offer tips worth thinking about. Parents of secondary schoolchildren could save hundreds by holidaying in June rather than July or August, for example.

For example, a package for a family of four in Lanzarote, including flights and four-star self-catering in Puerto del Carmen, was recently quoted at €1,996 (€499pp) by Click&Go.

In July, that quote rose to €2,556 (the equivalent of €639pp).

Similarly, one TUI Splashworld resort in Rhodes was quoting from €3,800 for a family of four (i.e. €950pp) in June, or €5,300 in July (€1,325pp).

Peak season holidaymakers can also make savings by flying midweek rather than on peak Saturdays, Mary Denton adds – or by using regional airports; looking at destinations with more capacity (eg Malaga or Faro over those with fewer flights, like Salou or Corfu) or following newer routes.

All-inclusive holidays – whether on land or cruise ships - can also offer more cost control, and you may find lower prices a little further off the beaten holiday track in Turkey or Morocco.

While this time last year, Ireland was still under a raft of Covid-19 restrictions, and travel agents were very much preparing for a “lates” market, this January is different.

A survey of Irish holidaymakers by travel insurer Multiptrip.com this week found that 87.3pc are planning to take two or more holidays in 2023 – on a par with pre-pandemic plans.

“It’s really busy, and it’s not just short-haul,” says Mary Denton. “Cruises are back on track again, which is great after last year, and long-haul is busy – and not just to the States.”

"People are booking a lot quicker than normal. I think that’s coming down to them being afraid that maybe airfares are going to go up… prices are not too cheap, put it that way.”

Despite cost-of-living concerns, Hackett says ClickAndGo’s bookings are also “very good, thankfully”.

Clearly, many parents work around peak prices by taking kids out of school. But that isn’t an option for others.

Another tip? Book early. The best time to book a 2023 holiday was last year. The next best time is now.

“The old model of getting the late bargain is gone,” says Brendan Breen of luxury travel company Oroko. “The air market is now controlled by scheduled carriers, not by charters.”

Hotels have advance booking incentives to avoid going to the market with late deals, he adds, “because you trash your brand doing so”.

Like many Irish travel companies, Oroko is seeing “a big bounce back” in bookings; a sense that we are making up for lost time and prepared to spend on a holiday despite the economic uncertainty.

“If your child was nine in 2019, they may be 13 in 2023. If your child was 13 in 2019, you might only have one or two holidays left with them!”

In terms of sun destinations, Greece has seen a pick-up in interest (both Aer Lingus and Ryanair have added new flights from Dublin Airport to Kos for 2023), and Turkey offers comparatively good value, but most of us will return old reliables like Portugal, France and particularly, Spain.

"The number of people who repeat back to the same destinations is incredible,” Paul Hackett says. “It's couples, families, everything… you find something that works, and then you repeat it.”

Of course travel companies want you to book now — it’s in their business interest. But early birds can also nab low deposits (Click&Go’s is just €1; TUI and Cassidy Travel start at €50pp) and discounts.

Most offer payment plans, meaning you can spread the cost over months in instalments, too — though you need to be aware of due dates and cancellation terms.

Early bookers also get a better choice of dates, resorts, flight times and room types (important for families that require inter-connecting set-ups, for instance).

A final reason to book early?

You get peace of mind, and longer to look forward to your trip. The big holiday is a big deal, and sorting it early can leave you with one less headache and a lot more time to enjoy the anticipation — from those Duolingo sessions to pre-trip shopping, or dreams of dodging the bad weather and wash-up.

"The world is very much open,” Breen says.