Paying respect to Joyce in his beautiful Zurich

Roslyn Dee visits the elegant and cultured city, resting place of the great Irish writer

The Fraumunster church with its green spire on River Limmat is a popular landmark Expand
James Joyce's grave in Fluntern Cemetery, Zurich Expand
Roslyn Dee at Kronanhalle in Zurich Expand

As my gleaming black Mercedes glides its way along oh-so-chic Bahnhofstrasse, the snow starts to fall. It's a Sunday morning in February and I'm sitting in the back of an immaculate taxi, heading to Fluntern, the cemetery that sits on a hillside above the city of Zurich.

The last thing I'd wanted to do was take a taxi, for Zurich apparently tops the worldwide price list, but, forced to jettison my tram option because the one I needed wasn't running, there was nothing else for it. There was simply no way I was heading to the airport that afternoon without visiting the grave of James Joyce.

So while he's parked outside the Savoy Hotel, I approach the elderly taxi driver - named Graziano, courtesy of his Italian mother, he later tells me - and we strike a deal. And yes, he says, he will wait for me and drive me back to the city centre. His mother and father are also buried in Fluntern so he'll take the opportunity to visit them while I visit 'Mr Joyce'. It's not the first time in my weekend visit that I hear James Joyce referenced in such a respectful manner.

