Passengers urged to check flights as air traffic controllers strike causes chaos for thousands of holiday-makers

Passengers have been urged to check their flights as an air traffic control strike has caused chaos for thousands of holiday-makers.

Ryanair has cancelled up to 100 of their European flights over this weekend as ATC workers in France and Germany take industrial action.

Anyone planning to jet off this weekend has been urged to check their status of their flight before they travel to the airport. Dublin Airport advised travellers in a statement: "French air traffic control strike is scheduled to take place from 05.30 Saturday June 23 until 05.30 Monday June 25.

"A number of European flights to and from Dublin Airport have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to check latest flight info with their airline before coming to airport." A Ryanair return flight from Dublin Airport to Nice on Sunday was one of 100 European routes cancelled over this weekend.

The low-cost airline has also warned passengers to expect significant delays on all of their flights to and from France. They Tweeted today: "Due to yet another unjustified French air traffic controller strike this weekend, Ryanair regrets to inform customers that it has been forced to cancel a number of flights.

Read more: 'It's going to be a bad summer' - Ryanair's Michael O'Leary backs plea for solution to ATC crisis "All affected customers will be contacted by email and text message and advised of their options."

Aer Lingus has said that up to 16 of their routes may be disrupted.

They said in a statement on their website: "Please be advised of flight disruptions this weekend due to French Air Traffic Controller Strike.

"Guests planning to travel this weekend are advised to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport. "If your flight has been cancelled, affected guests can opt to

"Be accommodated on the next available flight, "Rebook their flight free of charge, or

"Cancel and apply for a refund. "More information can be found below or by contacting our call centre on 00-353-1-8868989." According to Eurocontrol, 39,000 flights were delayed last month due to ATC strikes.

IAG, the parent company of airlines including Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia, said they want to tackle the issue of ATC strike. ASG's chief executive Willie Walsh said: "IAG and Ryanair are planning to submit a complaint to the European Commission as ATC strikes represent the biggest challenge for our industry. "They are destroying European air traffic and having a huge impact on consumers.

"It’s a really frustrating cause of disruption that affects all airlines but in particular has a significant negative impact on Spain’s tourism and economy. "

Online Editors