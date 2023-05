Travelling almost 4,000km from San Francisco to Chicago, the captivating journey offers friendly service, cosy cabins and views straight out of a John Ford western

Prepare for breathtaking views of the Sierra Nevada mountains on board the California Zephyr

The confused American teenager asking for the password couldn’t believe his ears. “Whaddya mean there’s no Wi-Fi on board the train? What am I gonna do for three freakin’ days?”