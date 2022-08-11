Northern Ireland tourism reviews: The weird, wacky and wonderful shared on social media

Rocks at Whiterock Beach can resemble fingers to some onlookers

Some have claimed Downhill Demesne in Co Antrim looks like a guitar

Northern Ireland is becoming a prime tourist destination, with natural beauty spots and famous landmarks in abundance.

While many have shared thousands of social media posts hailing the breathtaking sights, some opinions have taken a slightly ‘wackier’ approach.

Belfast blogger and photographer Mark Rowan, who runs the popular Northern Ireland Traveller Instagram page, said the strangest remarks are usually from people comparing places to different shapes and objects.

Some say the rocks at Whiterock Beach “look like fingers and a hand”, while others have noted that Downhill House – part of the historic Downhill Demesne Estate beside Mussenden Temple – resembles a guitar.

Mark laughed: “The best one was someone saying the Beaghmore Stone Circles in Cookstown look like the shape of a penis from above. I had to delete that post!”

Magherafelt woman Francesca McKee, who runs a travel blog on Instagram with over 13,000 followers, noted that a major attraction for snap-happy visitors often entails climbing aboard Belfast’s Salmon of Knowledge – also known as the Big Fish – after a few drinks.

One man from England commented thinking it was a real stuffed salmon (it’s actually made from ceramic).

“Six out [of] five wouldn’t be enough for this fishy unit,” he wrote on TripAdvisor.

“Wow wow wow. This was worth the flight from Bristol. As a keen angler and lover of all things with scales, I was amazed to see what I am told to be the largest taxidermied fish in the world.

“I can’t recommend this highly enough, if you do just one thing in Belfast, make sure it’s the big fish.”

Another TripAdvisor review detailed the “stunningly fabulous” views from Belfast Castle, where the commenter had organised a charity day for the Blind and Deaf Driving Society.

“Thought I’d find a prince.. but left in a neck brace!” she titled her rollercoaster of a post.

“Views were stunningly fabulous. Shame the others couldn’t see but they enjoyed the fresh air and the pleasantries in the courtyard… Great views of Belfast - but it gets a bit easy on the eyes after a look or two.

“Left for a coffee after 30 mins. Fell down a flight of stairs breaking an ankle and a shin. Good toilet access. Nice locals. Spoiled by the news my house had been broken into and valuables stolen (but that’s not the castle's fault). All in all, good day out. But sure how I never.”

Meanwhile, on TikTok, under a video of a travel vlogger suggesting places to visit across the island of Ireland, one comment said: “I fell off the Giants Causeway and lived. Been told it made the news, but [I’ve] never seen it.”

Here would be a good time to insert a disclaimer that Northern Irish tourist attractions are typically not dangerous areas.

Also, what exactly defines a tourist attraction?

One Reddit user requested recommendations for the ‘top five things’ to do during their stay in NI.

With many suggesting obvious locations such as the Giant’s Causeway or the Ulster-American Folk Park in Co Tyrone, the most liked said: “Visit Northern Ireland’s largest Tesco supermarket in Newtownbreda, could spend half a day in there browsing goods for sale and having lunch in the cafe there.”

Another reviewer of the Giant’s Causeway was bewildered at the prospect of Finn McCool not making an appearance upon their arrival.

“Just a pile of odd-shaped rocks. No giants,” they wrote in their one-star review.

Another said: “How interesting can a pile of stones be… the answer is not very… Visit your local builders’ yard and take a quick look at the nearest stack of blocks.”

Around half an hour down the road at the Dark Hedges, made famous by Game of Thrones, one unhappy camper said: “Just because this road with some trees features on an evil television show, they get bombarded with people who can’t do a days work… What is God’s world coming to?”

Arguably the wildest and possibly most hilarious concept of all stems from TikTok, where an array of content creators from the Republic and beyond have started a trend claiming that Co Fermanagh is not real.

When searching ‘Fermanagh’ on the app, which allows users to post short clips usually consisting of a minute, one of the top search results is: “Does Fermanagh exist?”

Many say it doesn’t, stating that “no one actually lives there”, but the we can confirm that Fermanagh is not a figment of Northern Ireland’s imagination. Adrian Dunbar can surely back us up.