Ryanair is to fly direct from Ireland West (Knock) to Cologne, with a new twice-weekly service from next June, the airline has announced.

New Ryanair service connects Cologne to Wild Atlantic Way as German visitor numbers boom

The route will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays as a summer service.

As well as providing direct access to Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia region, the flights could bring as much as €3m in tourism revenue to Ireland's west coast, the airport says.

German tourists are Ireland's third-largest inbound market, with visitor numbers up almost 21pc from January to August of this year, according to CSO data.

"German holidaymakers are Ireland’s most active visitors, exploring our historical sites and engaging in multiple events/activities such as hill walking and hiking while on the island," said Joe Gilmore, Managing Director at Ireland West Airport (Knock).

"That ties in perfectly with the airport's location as the Western gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way."

The new route marks another expansion of Ryanair's summer 2019 schedule, which has already seen 15 new services announced from Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

Ryanair's 15 new routes for Summer 2019

Dublin to/from Bordeaux (2 weekly)

Dublin to/from Bournemouth (4 weekly)

Dublin to/from Cagliari (2 weekly)

Dublin to/from Frankfurt (2 daily)

Dublin to/from Gothenburg (2 weekly)

Dublin to/from Lourdes (2 weekly)

Dublin to/from Luxembourg (3 weekly)

Dublin to/from London Southend (2 daily)

Dublin to/from Thessaloniki (2 weekly)

Cork to/from Budapest (2 weekly),

Cork to/from London Luton (daily)

Cork to/from Malta (2 weekly)

Cork to/from Naples (2 weekly)

Cork to/from Poznan (2 weekly)

Shannon to/from Ibiza (2 weekly)

Panasonic, Globetrotter and SchwarzWeiB magazines on the Wild Atlantic Way with Panasonic's new Lumix G9 camera. Pic: Michael Mc Laughlin

In total, Ryanair will operate 13 routes from Knock next summer.

To celebrate the new service, the airline is offering up to €30 off all return flights across its European network (book online before midnight on Sunday, October 21).

In other news, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland are currently working with German electronics company Panasonic on a Wild Atlantic Way photo shoot together with Globetrotter and SchwarzWeiB magazines.

The company is spending this week in Ireland as part of a campaign to promote Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal to some 500,000 German consumers with Panasonic's new Lumix G9 camera, Fáilte Ireland says.

Online Editors