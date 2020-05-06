More than 200,000 jobs lost in tourism industry - Minister

MORE than 200,000 jobs have been lost in the tourism industry due to the coronavirus crisis and it will take years to recover, the Dáil has been told.

Junior minister Brendan Griffin laid out the stark challenges facing Ireland's largest indigenous sector as he said the impact of the Covid-19 emergency is greater than disruption caused by 9/11, Sars, volcanic ash and foot and mouth disease combined.

Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry meanwhile, criticised the business supports put in place by the government as "not worth the paper they're written on" and raised concern that it was the junior minister answering questions in the Dáil.

Transport, Tourism and Sport Minister Shane Ross lost his seat in the election and has also been 'cocooning' as per the public health advice for the over-70s.

Mr Griffin said job losses in the tourism industry are estimated at being in excess of 200,000 adding: "the devastation being experienced is unprecedented."

He said many tourism businesses have now written off 2020 completely and some may not reopen at all until 2021 and others may go out of business.

"It is likely to take years to recover business back to anything like 2019 levels," he said.

Mr Griffin said there have been calls in the industry for the reduction of VAT rates for tourism.

He said he will be seeking a reduction adding: "It's something that I am very passionate about and I believe is very much needed in the recovery phase."

Mr Griffin later said he agreed with calls for a 0pc VAT rate for the tourism sector saying: "This is something that I think is very necessary to give us a fighting chance to recover as quickly as possible and to take on the huge competition that there is internationally."

Mr MacSharry said he regrets that Mr Ross was not present in the Dáil.

He said he is concerned that issues being discussed by industry stakeholders in video conferencing calls are not getting to the Cabinet table.

Mr Griffin later insisted Mr Ross is taking part in "the vast majority" of the stakeholder meetings and their feedback has been directed to Cabinet by Mr Ross.

Mr MacSharry claimed the business supports announced the government at the weekend "aren't worth the paper they're written on" as they're "one-size-fits-all" and not sector-specific.

