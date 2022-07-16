‘Mission impossible’ says passenger who experienced Dublin airport luggage nightmare

Passengers at Dublin Airport have described their ongoing attempts to retrieve their luggage as a Kafkaesque nightmare that has gone on for days, if not weeks.

“There’s conflicting information every day,” said Kristina Gahan, (49), as she attempted to no avail to contact the baggage handling company Sky Handling using the courtesy phone at Terminal One yesterday that was out of order.

Despite this, she and other passengers queued for over an hour at the company’s customer service desk, only to be told to use the non-functioning phone.

“It’s mission impossible,” she told Independent.ie.

Ms Gahan, who is originally from Latvia, but now lives in Donabate, north county Dublin, said she and her daughter returned to Dublin on July 4 on a Lufthansa flight from Riga and their luggage was nowhere to be seen.

She had been trying every day since then to track down her luggage as she was planning to fly to Portugal today for a holiday.

She came to the airport yesterday hoping to get some answers but when she finally got through to someone at the company, they couldn’t tell her if her bag was here or not.

While she considers herself lucky that she doesn’t urgently need the contents of her bag, she was now looking at having to buy another suitcase for her upcoming trip and was frustrated over how passengers are being treated.

“The worst is the communication. It’s awful, you can’t get anyone to talk to you,” she said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”

Meanwhile, Jenna Berndt, (35), arrived in Dublin on a Qatar Airways flight from her home in Cape Town, South Africa, to visit her brother in Dublin last Tuesday.

She has been ringing Sky Handling continuously since then and has lost count of the number of voicemail messages she left as well as emails, but has had no response.

“This is the worst experience I’ve ever had,” she said. “It’s like no one really cares.”

While she has nothing of monetary value in her bags, she said she did bring some family heirlooms which she fears she’ll never see again.

For Zoe Cheung, (30), from Belfast, the nightmare has been going on for weeks when her flight from Los Vegas via Toronto on Canadian airline Air Transat arrived at Dublin Airport three weeks ago.

She waited at the baggage carousel for 90 minutes with no sign of her bag and queued another 90 minutes at the Sky Handling desk only to give them her details. She finally got word on July 4 that her bag had arrived – but they couldn’t tell her where.

“I’ve emailed and I’ve called them but nothing,” she said.

She finally drove down from Belfast yesterday to see if she could get any answers before she had to report for duty as a doctor at Craigavon Hospital.

“I came today with the hope of getting someone to help, but nothing,” she told Independent.ie.

“It would be worse if I was going on holiday but it’s still really frustrating,” she said.

And for Brazilian native Caroline Costa (34), who now lives in Dublin, the first visit from her sister and brother-in-law since 2019, was affected.

They brought gifts for her children in their luggage which she has been trying to retrieve since they arrived in Dublin on June 29 on a KLM flight.

They finally went back to Brazil on July 10 without their luggage and had to buy clothes and toiletries for their stay here.

She said their visit was ruined because they had to keep going back to the airport each day to track down their luggage to no avail. She has now stepped up to the plate, hoping to get their luggage but is still waiting.

“It’s my fourth day here at the airport. I was here from 1pm to 7pm last Tuesday,” she said.

“It’s very upsetting,” she said.

The only information available to passengers was a sign above the courtesy phone from Sky Handling informing passengers that all passenger bag claims are being processed for delivery to the addresses provided and that they are unable to allow passengers access to the baggage reclaim area. It also advises them to contact their airlines for updates.

And the situation is not much better at Terminal 2.

To even find the baggage courtesy phone is challenging as a sign at the airport indicating the location of the baggage courtesy phone points towards a coffee shop, even though the phone is located in the opposite direction.

One phone for Swissport – which handles baggage for Delta and United Emirates airlines – was working but callers can only get through to voicemail. A note beside the phone states the company is only open from 7am to 1pm.

And while the phone to contact Aer Lingus baggage handling was working, callers can’t get through as it just rings out, according to passenger Joe Mangan, (61), from Edenderry, Co Offaly.

A spokesman for Sky Handling, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience experienced by passengers during this period.

"We have more than doubled our staff numbers at Dublin Airport in recent months to make it easier for incoming passengers to retrieve their bags.”

"The current delays are being caused primarily by staffing issues at overseas airports. These are resulting in a significant increase in passengers and their bags being separated on their flights into Dublin, with bags arriving on later flights,” he said in a statement to the Irish Independent.

“We have invested heavily in technology enhancements to speed up the process of notifying passengers when delayed bags arrive and delivering bags to them at their location in Ireland without the need for them to return to Dublin Airport. We are making every effort to reunite passengers with belongings that have arrived on later flights as quickly as possible.”

But asked about the non-working phone, he said: “We do also have a printed notice beside the courtesy phone advising passengers that their bags will be returned to them at the earliest possible date. “

Aer Lingus has been contacted for a response.