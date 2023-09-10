Mediterranean cruise brings unexpected waves of happiness for family of four

Cruise exceeds expectations with fine food, lots of activities for children and a great chance to unwind

Feel the fear and do it anyway. Holidays on cruise ships always filled me with dread. I feared I would return twice the man I was from eating four huge, stodgy, carby meals a day – plus snacks, ice creams and cocktails. To say nothing of not burning off any calories by sitting around the pool like a sunburned bloated whale with IBS waiting for my next snack, ice cream or cocktail to arrive.