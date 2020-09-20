Masterclass in how to outwit Kilkenny's smart brown trout

The moment I asked the question, it was clear that I was already in trouble: "Are trout smart fish?" I wondered out loud, while trying to wriggle into long rubber waders. Dan O'Neill, the fishery manager of Mount Juliet Estate, looked at me with a twinkle in his eyes. "Tonight, you will know the answer to that question," he remarked, while handing fishing rods to my son and me and heading for the River Nore. A glorious day of fishing was about to begin.

It all started with a tricky father-son dilemma. My son Sebastian, who is 20 and half Irish, loves to fish. A student in London, he made me promise to take him for a day trip to catch wild salmon or trout when he came back to Ireland earlier this month.

As for me, I do love to go fishing with him but, I have to admit, only when I can do so in luxurious circumstances. So, I'll agree to stand a whole day in a river, but in return I really want to stay in plush surroundings and be served a delicious meal in the evening. The answer to our dilemma: the five-star Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny with its grand fishing experience.

I knew Mount Juliet, which lies a little more than an hour from Dublin, from its great reputation. Friends who are keen golfers were lyrical about the Jack Nicklaus-designed course set across 180 acres of rolling green countryside. Recently, it was voted Ireland's Best Parkland Golf Course by The Golfer's Guide to Ireland. Just a couple of weeks ago, Mount Juliet's famous par-four fourth was featured in the Irish Independent's 'Top 50 Holes in Irish Golf'.

It might be a paradise for golfers, but my son and I weren't after eagles and birdies, but salmon and brown trout… the Mount Juliet Estate is situated on the renowned River Nore and offers its guests plenty of fishing opportunities. So, we booked a day out with Dan O'Neill, who would introduce fly-fishing novices like us to the most important techniques.

Dan, who combines his job as a teacher in nearby Kilkenny city with his role as fishery manager, turned out to be the perfect guide. Yes, the river had flooded a couple of days ago and the water was still too high. No, there wasn't a single salmon, but there were plenty of trout and Dan would help us find them.

I realise that I just said we're not into eagles and birdies. Actually, we are. The day before we went fishing, we decided not only to explore Kilkenny, which according to my son is "one of the nicest towns in Ireland", with its impressive castle and gardens, but also to take part in a Hawk Walk on the estate.

To be frank, I was afraid that it might be a bit of a tourist trap, for people who want to walk around with a bird of prey on their arm. Yet the more that Caroline from Hawkeye Falconry taught us about her eagles, hawks and owls, the more enthusiastic we both became.

It's hard not to be impressed when a big hawk swoops down from the treetops to eat chicken meat off your (fortunately gloved!) hand. It was cute, too, to see how that little owl flew back and forth between Sebastian and me.

Nevertheless, we were there in the first place not to admire birds of prey, but to learn new fishing techniques.

Dan brought us to the Nore and taught us how to "give our dog a drink" (the rod goes down to the water), to "answer our phone" (the handle of the rod comes up to your ear), to wade through the fast-flowing water, to cast the line, to keep our eyes on the floating fly, and to repeat this over and over and over again. "No worries" when the hook and line get completely tangled up, the fly is lost or the hook is stuck. Dan was helping us out again and again and again…

The stretch of river at the White Bridge, where we were fishing, must be one of the most peaceful places on earth. During the entire day, from 9am to 5pm, there were literally only the three of us.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the river were some of the most beautiful horses I've ever seen in my life. This is the world-famous Ballylinch Stud, one of Ireland's leading stallion farms. Standing up to my waist in the Nore, I couldn't help thinking about the history of the 1,000-acre stud farm. It used to be part of the Mount Juliet Estate, but was bought in 2014 by the American entrepreneur, John C Malone.

I only know some of that history of the place because yesterday, my son and I met Des McGrath, a friendly local man of about 70 years of age. He started work as a caddy at the estate 14 years ago, but now proudly carries the title 'Guest Relations Manager' on his badge. Guest relations manager turns out to be an elaborate name for 'local historian', or 'the man who knows everything about Mount Juliet', or just 'the man who likes to tell good tales'.

"Indeed, I like to hold fireside chats," Des tells us.

"Back in March, before Covid-19, I had one day an audience of 88 people listening to me from 5pm until 6.30pm. An hour and a half! And you could hear a pin drop!"

Then off he goes… about this estate, which was built between 1752 and 1757 by the Earl of Carrick as a gesture for his wife, Lady Juliana (Juliet). About the Walton family and Oliver Cromwell, about the Civil War and the McCalmont family, about the fact that there were 100 people working there, about Tiger Woods, who won the WGC-American Express Championship at the estate in 2002 and about…Owen Brennan.

"You don't know who Owen Brennan is?" Des challenges me. "He worked here between 1940 and 1944 as a blacksmith before emigrating to the US. In 2013 he came back to visit this place with his two sons. I showed them around. Owen, Tom and John Brennan. Indeed… that man, John Brennan, was by then head of the CIA." He smiles.

As far as I know, John Brennan didn't do any fishing when he was here, but casting in the Nore turns out to be active, technical and fun. Sebastian masters the technique much more quickly than me and just before lunch I hear him shout out when he catches his first brown trout. It has a beautiful colour and a very decent size (which kept growing over the course of the evening, as many fish miraculously do).

As Dan taught us, Sebastian carefully put the trout back into the river. "Fishing is all about getting lost," Dan told me. "You have to concentrate so hard on casting that you forget everything else. And nothing is more rewarding than catching your first trout. It's a feeling you never forget." I was hoping to get that feeling after lunch.

Talking of lunch, when we had arranged the fishing, the hotel asked if there were any allergies or dietary requirements that the kitchen should take into account when preparing our picnic. And what a picnic! Out of a big basket came two blankets, three crystal glasses, bottles of still and sparkling water and fresh fruit juice, linen serviettes, wooden cutlery, boxes of sandwiches with salmon, egg, cheese, ham… not to mention the scones, cakes, whipped cream and fresh fruit.

The quality of the food is indeed one of the many reasons to visit Mount Juliet. The evening before our fishing experience, Sebastian and I had booked a table for two in the Lady Helen Restaurant. For the last seven years, the restaurant has proudly carried a Michelin star. The "seven-course signature tasting menu" (€105 per person) was a true gastronomic journey, featuring scallops (leek velouté, seaweed, cucumber); cod (violet artichoke, broad beans, lemon); Kilkenny rosé veal (girolles, parsley, vin jaune sauce). Then the desserts were still to come…

The French sommelier, Jonathan, who was born in Montpellier was, rightly so, very proud of his Muscadet de Sèvre, 2017 and his Gnarly Head Old Vine, Zinfandel, USA, 2014, but he admitted that one of the main reasons he loved Mount Juliet was "la pêche à la mouche" (fly fishing). Jonathan, we had learnt from Dan, is a skilled fly fisherman, easily catching four or five big trout every time he leaves his wine cellar for the river.

As for me, by the end of the day I indeed got an answer to my question: are trout smart fish? My son at least caught one decent brown trout. Me… I only caught two tiny ones, who clearly were not yet smart enough to avoid biting on my bait. Obviously, I released them back into the river, where they can grow bigger and get smarter. And when they're bigger, I'll go back and try to catch them again because (excuse the horrible pun), I really am hooked on this five-star fishing experience.

Visit www.mountjuliet.ie, (056) 777 3000. From now until December 20, Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is offering a Fall for Mount Juliet autumn special: book two nights B&B midweek and receive a third night as a treat. Bookable Sunday to Wednesday, third night is room-only rate. Offer is €213 per person sharing, per night. Note that bookings for all activities and dining must be made prior to arrival. For information on fishing trips, go to www.mountjuliet.ie/past-times/fishing/ For details of Hawkeye Falconry, visit www.hawkeyefalconry.ie For more on places to visit and things to do in the Medieval City this autumn, visit www.visitkilkenny.ie

Sunday Independent