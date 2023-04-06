Mams Gone Wild group says getting outdoors can be ‘beneficial for postnatal depression’

A new community group is encouraging mothers to get out and explore the outdoors together as it benefits “those with postnatal depression”.

Mams Gone Wild is a new group for mammies and their children, and is open to all, regardless of outdoor experience or fitness level.

Founder Mel McDermot told Independent.ie: “I’m not a mental health expert, but from my own experience with suffering from depression, I found huge benefits from getting outdoors, hiking, meeting people, getting fresh air, and spending time in nature.

“From my experience, it would be beneficial for mams with postnatal depression. I’d recommend they’d seek advice from a doctor or their midwife.

“There’s something really important about getting out with other mothers to chat about things, feel that support and get advice.

“Some women might be quite hesitant, quite fearful, not have a lot of confidence, and don’t know how or where to start. I wanted to create this community for mums.

“If you feel alone or feel like it’s too much, maybe getting out with Mams Gone Wild, you can feel that love and support from other mothers.

“Know you’re not alone and there are other women going through it. There’s really difficult times.

“I called my son the barnacle at one stage because he was really attached to me. You can lose yourself and your independence, that’s why I want to encourage all mams, and especially new mams, to get out with Mams Gone Wild,” she added.

Dublin-born Mel understands that motherhood is a unique journey. She believes everyone’s physical and mental health can benefit from spending time in nature.

The Mams Gone Wild community group on one of their recent hikes

The monthly events include hikes, walks, beach days, bike rides, and much more in various areas all around the country.

These events are all about having fun and bonding with other mothers and their kids while exploring the beauty of nature.

“As mothers, we know how important it is to spend time with our little ones and make unforgettable memories,” Ms McDermot said.

“We now live in Rathdrum and don’t have any family here. Our son never has a lot of people coming over, so when he would meet people, he wasn’t used to it. It’s good for babies to meet other babies.

“I was hugely independent. Being a mam wasn’t on my radar, so finding out I was becoming a mam was a shock. I was very stressed about it but once he arrived, it was fine.

“Mams Gone Wild wants to offer a space where mothers can come together, share their experiences, and create lasting relationships while enjoying the great outdoors.

“Our community is all about raising each other up and being raised in nature,” she added.

Membership for Mams Gone Wild costs €9 a month or €99 for the full year.