Lockdown loops have been left behind, but this is a golden age of tracks and trails

When the time comes to write the story of our pandemic, I think a whole chapter should be kept for walks and hikes.

We’re living in a golden age of tracks and trails. There is infectious interest in cliff walks, forest trails and doable, buggy-friendly loops. Ireland’s greenways are growing, as are groups like Roz Purcell’s Hike Life and Mel McDermott’s Galz Gone Wild.

St Declan’s Way, the 115km route from Cashel to Ardmore, is being walked again (you can join a walk over five dates in March and April on stdeclansway.ie).

A new Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way (wexfordpembrokeshirepilgrimway.org) is due this spring — connecting Ferns and St David’s city in Wales.

Our limited travel, reconnections with nature, and focus on wellness and the outdoors during Covid have driven a lot of this (being honest, there wasn’t much else to do). But in reality, hiking was heating up long before lockdowns.

“We’d already seen its rapid growth in popularity on social media, in books and TV, and movies like Wild,” says Eoin Hamilton of HiiKER (hiiker.app), an Irish-founded app that allows users to plan and navigate thousands of trails around the world. “And then 2020 happened.”

Tech has, of course, played a transformational role in how we hike, from affordable gear to apps for everything from mapping walks to arranging meet-ups.

HiiKER’s story follows this trajectory. It began before the pandemic, when founder Paul Finlay sought a better way to plan his adventures. “Back then, you used all these different tools in isolation,” Hamilton recalls. “You had your Excel sheets, your blogs, your maps; nothing worked in tandem.”

So Finlay taught himself how to code (erm... as you do) and got to work on a solution. “He literally took his laptop out while hiking these trails.”

The first iteration came with just a handful of routes, but with the kind of in-depth material that persuaded people to buy it. That led to an app geared toward long-distance trails, before opening up to more casual hikers last year.

HiiKER competes with the likes of AllTrails and Strava, and also allows you to record walks, but this month took the eye-catching decision to make offline maps free. That may help hiker safety and, interestingly, has led to “a dramatic increase” in female users, he says.

It currently has 1,200 trails loaded in Ireland, a number set to more than double this year, and advanced features are available on a paid version (€6.49 per month).

Now that we’re back to socialising, school and sports runs, and busy work schedules, I often wonder if our walking momentum will stall.

But Hamilton is optimistic, seeing a through-line that began before the pandemic, thrived during it, and is changing once again in our hybrid lives — where mornings or work-at-home days offer fresh opportunities to get your boots on.

The age of lockdown loops (“where everyone is out every single day”) may be over, but he sees a move toward “a more balanced life than we had before”.

Talking to him had me hankering for a hike.