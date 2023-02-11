| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lockdown loops have been left behind, but this is a golden age of tracks and trails

Pól Ó Conghaile

Pól at Raven Point, Co Wexford. Photo: Owen Breslin Expand
Photo: Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way Expand

Close

Pól at Raven Point, Co Wexford. Photo: Owen Breslin

Pól at Raven Point, Co Wexford. Photo: Owen Breslin

Photo: Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way

Photo: Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way

/

Pól at Raven Point, Co Wexford. Photo: Owen Breslin

When the time comes to write the story of our pandemic, I think a whole chapter should be kept for walks and hikes.

We’re living in a golden age of tracks and trails. There is infectious interest in cliff walks, forest trails and doable, buggy-friendly loops. Ireland’s greenways are growing, as are groups like Roz Purcell’s Hike Life and Mel McDermott’s Galz Gone Wild.

Most Watched

Privacy