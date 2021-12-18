| 5.1°C Dublin

Leitrim is Ireland’s Lost World – ‘You learn to live by a different rhythm here’

Ireland’s least populous county is an off-radar antidote to crowded staycations. The middle-of-nowhereness of it all is perfect for slow, off-season travel

Fowley's Falls, Co Leitrim. Photo: Fáilte Ireland
The Shannon Blueway's floating boardwalk near Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim
Tina Pommer foraging near Fowley's Falls. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile
A Meadowsweet Fizz mocktail at The Shed Distillery, Drumshanbo. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile
Eagle's Rock, Co Leitrim
Glencar Lake, Co Leitrim. Photo: Fáilte Ireland
The mosaic-tiled shopfront of Geraghty's in Carrick-on-Shannon. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile
Pól at the Organic Centre in Co Leitrim
Eileen Gibbons of Electric Bike Trails

Pól Ó Conghaile

You could fit the entire population of Co Leitrim into one side of Croke Park.

Just 32,000 souls, give or take, live around the towns, farms, lakes, mountains and rivers of this beautiful, elusive county. Maybe that’s one reason the rest of us know so little about it. It feels like Ireland’s Lost World.

