It’s time we started loving Dublin again — the negative feedback loop is doing no good

Let’s agree that Dublin is sick.
Walking through the city centre, you’ll notice more dirt and grime than before. Derelict sites and boarded-up units are common. Hotel rates are a hot topic, as are taxi shortages, policing, and how safe people feel.
Covid throttled the city, but many of Dublin’s problems have deeper roots — in our planning policies and licensing laws, or the astonishing rise of online retail, Airbnb, and so on.
Now rents are skyrocketing, homelessness is on graphic view, and artists struggle to afford space in what is marketed as a creative city... and that’s not even starting on inflation.
This, we know. But let me offer another perspective: it may feel sick, but Dublin is not dead. Here’s why.
Last week, I ate at Mae in Ballsbridge, a restaurant chef Gráinne O’Keefe named after her grandmother. A €70 tasting menu was polished yet personal, pinging with great Irish food, and a treat for my wife and I after getting the kids back to school without divorcing.
The dinner reconnected us with the city’s food scene, and each other.
A few weeks before, I went to my first club night since Covid. Tickets for Lumo Club, run by passionate Dublin DJ and promoter Nialler9, cost €14. Tunes mixed classics and curveballs (think Four Tet to Fleetwood Mac, Kraftwerk to Kate Bush), the language of inclusivity was inspiring, and the electric feeling of dancing elbow-to-elbow with people I knew, and did not, was the opposite of lockdown.
Great cities energise and inspire you. Dublin can still do that.
And lots of it is free. World-class galleries and museums, the monthly Hen’s Teeth market, Hang Tough Contemporary’s exhibitions, a dip in the Forty Foot, or a hike around Howth — none of that costs a cent.
Think of Dublin’s Christmas lights, of George’s Street Arcade, of supping a pint in Kehoes. Time Out recently named the pedestrianised Capel Street one of the world’s coolest streets.
The Arts Council and Dublin Port are exploring options for a 5,000sqm “artists’ campus” at the old Odlums Flour Mill site.
Stray Magazine is a new venture on a mission “to shine a light on subcultures in Dublin”. Donal Fallon’s podcast, Three Castles Burning, peels back its historical layers with research and love.
The ‘no-go’ narrative building around Dublin has its roots in real concerns. Much of the criticism is fair, and we need dialogue around development, prices and policing.
But much of it is lazy, cynical, echo-chamber stuff, lobbed without any thought for alternatives or solutions. And it’s in danger of becoming a negative feedback loop.
That’s destructive, and short-sighted. Cities are always in flux, and similarly sized capitals like Athens, Ottawa and Washington DC are struggling with post-Covid challenges too.
I’m no economist or planner. I just love Dublin, and I think a vibrant Ireland needs a vibrant, affordable, inclusive, roller coaster ride of a capital. But the more we talk it down, the more inevitable Dublin’s decline feels.
By all means give out. But don’t give up.
