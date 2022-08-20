It’s tempting to see Killarney as twee, but this town could soon be better than ever

Driving into Killarney on the N71, joining the summer traffic crawling in off the Ring of Kerry, I see something that makes me smile. A teenage boy wearing a GAA backpack over his hotel uniform is plodding out the road to work.

Normal service has resumed.

I always think of this iconic town as a barometer for Irish tourism — as goes Killarney, so goes the nation. The pandemic burgled its buzz, but checking back in makes me hopeful.

A colourful Killarney, despite the rain.

A colourful Killarney, despite the rain.

Arriving at the tail end of the August heatwave, I find Killarney somewhere between fourth and fifth gear. It’s not quite full-throttle, but American accents are in the air. Tour buses are inching around, jarveys are in T-shirts and caps and the whole place feels freshly painted.

It’s 30C, and it feels like everyone’s waiting for the weather to break.

Inside Killarney House & Gardens

Inside Killarney House & Gardens

Killarney House & Gardens, deteriorating when I walked around several years ago, is reborn as a free attraction with immersive exhibitions on the wildlife, people and heritage of Killarney National Park.

Visitors laze on lawns outside, and there’s a quote on one display: “In spite of its commercialism… this traveller at least must remember [Killarney] as a spot of innocent and strangely compelling charm.”

It’s taken from Here’s Ireland, a book written in 1924 by the American travel writer Harold Speakman.

Almost a century later, it still feels apt.

There’s always a temptation to see Killarney as twee and theme park-ish, but lots of new stuff is happening too.

Wood-fired pizza and a 'Hazy IPA' at Killarney Brewing Company

Wood-fired pizza and a 'Hazy IPA' at Killarney Brewing Company

When I stop for a Hazy IPA and pizza at Killarney Brewing Company, I learn that it’s opening a new brewery, distillery and visitor centre above in Fossa.

Many Killarney hotels have signed up to a sustainability charter. The PREM Group has invested €7.8m in Cahernane House in recent years, and The Gleneagle has a hip new ‘hotel-within-a-hotel’ (Hotel 67) as part of a major refurb (it was included in our Fab 50 list of the best places to stay in Ireland this year).

Over dinner in The Tan Yard, I learn that there are beehives on the roof and it has set up its own “urban farm” in a former late bar, complete with hydroponic towers.

“In 2020, society was forced to pause, rethink and reset,” reads a line on its menu, a hymn to local and Irish producers from Cronin’s butchers to Gubeen and Knockatee cheese.

“There’s so much happening in Killarney’s food scene,” says Karen Coakley of Kenmare Foodie Tours.

“Covid has really changed it... I think the lack of overseas tourism was a shock and they’ve changed their model... they’ve adapted to suit the Irish market.”

Karen is planning a food tour here like the one she runs in Kenmare, she tells me. “There’s so much to offer when you dig beneath the surface.”

A Child of Prague at Muckross Creamery

A Child of Prague at Muckross Creamery

One of her tips is Muckross Creamery (top, and above), where the Fleming family has diversified their farm to sell ridiculously creamy ice cream made with their cows’ milk.

Driving up to Scartlea, I find an old cottage with a little fridge from which great, generous lumps of gorgeousness are scooped at €3 a pop. The sensitively preserved building even has a Child of Prague in the window. It’s perfect.

Of course, some things have not changed – and so it should be.

The seats outside JM Reidy’s still offer some of the best-people watching on the island, and the warren of old booths and boozer inside still have me reaching to take photographs on my phone.

There’s still a busker with a little too much reverb on his mic under the arch at Old Market Lane, and Killarney National Park is still achingly beautiful - in the stinging heat or splashing rain.

Killarney National Park

Killarney National Park

“This morning we got up and there were deer hanging out right outside our balcony,” says an American tourist at the bar in the Lake Hotel. “Of the cities, Killarney is probably my favourite.”

Overseas tourism is returning to Ireland, but remains 24pc below 2019 levels, according to the latest CSO figures.

The next day, clouds toggle darker, tourists pull on ponchos and the rain comes down. I step over a ghost sign on the ground — the spectre of 2m social distancing.

Recovery feels fragile, but my Killarney check-in reassures me. I pass a guide finishing up a tour.

“Are ye stuck for anything? Is there anything else ye need?... Would anyone like to join me for a drink?”

This town knows tourism, all right.