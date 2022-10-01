‘It was like an out-of-body experience’ - what’s it really like to climb Kilimanjaro?

We started snaking our way up in the cold, head torches on, heads down. It was just gone midnight and all seemed very quiet, despite the noise in my own head and the conversations I was having with myself.

It was summit night on our ascent of Kilimanjaro, and from about 30 minutes into the walk, I’d started feeling very tired. One of the girls had mentioned a previous hike at altitude she had done, where the sensation of wanting to fall asleep on her feet standing still was overpowering. I soon realised this was happening to me. Staying awake, and staying moving, was about to become one of the hardest things I’d ever done.

I was not alone. Some of the group were experiencing similar sensations; others were either overheating or freezing. Some were experiencing nausea and headaches and noses had begun to bleed. There were also the lucky ones who were cold and tired, but otherwise doing great.

Expand Close The group at the bottom of Kilimanjaro / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The group at the bottom of Kilimanjaro

Climbing Kilimanjaro, the 5,895m peak in Tanzania, is a seven-day expedition, taking five-and-a-half days on the way up and one-and-a-half to get down. My recollection of summit night feels both fresh in my memory, but also very distant and blurred. It had rolled around quickly, and you could sense the excitement as well as the fear of the unknown around camp. The order of the day is to rest and try to have an afternoon nap (with nerves eating away at us, this was near impossible for most). An early dinner is next, followed by another attempt at a nap, before waking at 11pm, forcing down a bowl of porridge, and setting off.

Read More

Expand Close Julie and some others battle altitude sickness / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Julie and some others battle altitude sickness

The whole thing feels very daunting and surreal, like an out-of-body experience or some crazy, cold and scary dream. At around 3am, someone announced that we were about three hours into the hike. That meant we had at least another three to go. The voices in my head were telling me to go back down, that I couldn’t go on any longer. This is where the guides on the mountain really play such a key role — without the help of my guardian angel, whose name I believe was Freddie (though this too could be something I made up in my head), I wouldn’t have made it to the top.

Expand Close Julie and friends above the clouds / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Julie and friends above the clouds

Freddie would appear out of nowhere, asking how I was feeling. I told him I wanted to sleep. He gently replied with a squeeze of my hand — ‘no sleepy’ — and walked with me, chatting and guiding me until he felt I was safe and awake again. He’d appear out of the darkness minutes later when I found myself leaning against a rock, struggling to find the energy to get my water out of my bag, and he’d pass me my drink, breaking the layer of ice that had formed and would help me to drink and get back on my feet again.

‘This was something I had to be part of..’

Climbing Kili had been a dream of mine since 2013, when I took a nine-month long, self-driven overland trip through Africa with my husband. Tanzania has a beer named after the famous mountain and we bought ourselves a T-shirt that proclaimed: ‘If you can’t climb it, drink it’.

Expand Close Hiking in the rain forest / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hiking in the rain forest

I knew drinking the beer was never going to be enough and that one day I would return, fit and fresh and ready to take on Africa’s highest and the world’s highest free-standing mountain. Fast forward to 2022 and my dream was soon to become a reality.

I grew up in South Africa, and moved to Dublin in 2019 to work as a Program Manager at Microsoft. Since then, I’ve enjoyed spending time in the Dublin Mountains (I have an energetic dog, and I feel energised and at peace when I’m up there). Not knowing anyone in Ireland back then, I signed up for a hike with Galz Gone Wild, a group that connects women with the outdoors through hikes and adventures all across Ireland. I returned on cloud nine, with plans to meet some of the girls again. The company is run by Mel McDermott, and when she emailed more than a year ago, announcing a climb of Kilimanjaro, I made the quickest decision of my life. I booked my spot instantly. This was something I had to be a part of.

Expand Close Tents on Kilimanjaro / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tents on Kilimanjaro

In the months leading up to the trip, Mel worked with expedition company Earth’s Edge to put together a series of hikes in Ireland as part of our preparation and training. Nervous and excited, we gathered for our first group hike in the Mourne Mountains in March of this year. Whilst silently sussing each other out, wondering how our own fitness compared to the others’ and whether we would get on, we started to talk and to reveal bits of information about ourselves and what had made us sign up for this trip of a lifetime.

From the car park near Slieve Donard to the foothills of Kili, the talking barely stopped for a minute, and despite the varying ages, personalities and nationalities, the bond we formed was strong right from the start.

Expand Close The group on their way to the top / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The group on their way to the top

Read More

By July 2022, we’d had the practise hikes. We’d had multiple WhatsApp chats about gear, snacks, medicine and toiletries; whether one would be bringing a Shewee; whether snacks would freeze on summit night and the weight of our bags. The time had finally come to set off.

The Kilimanjaro climb was originally meant to have been an all-women expedition, and Earth’s Edge, which has done an incredible job in empowering women in Tanzania, spent months on a recruitment drive for female staff in Kili’s surrounding villages. Unfortunately, there were not enough suitable women porters available to deliver a safe trip for everyone, and a number of male staff did join us on our journey. We were of course a little disappointed (who doesn’t want to hold a record or have the bragging rights of being part of something so momentous!). The reality is though that there still are not enough women ready for these roles, and training can take years. Hopefully, in the future, it can happen.

Expand Close Female porters carrying supplies / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Female porters carrying supplies

Our journey to get to Kilimanjaro was an adventure in itself. After three flights, over 24 hours of travelling, four lost bags and multiple visa complications, we finally arrived at our hotel in the town of Arusha. We were tired but in good spirits and ready to get some shuteye and to start what we went there to do — make memories and get our butts to the top of that mountain.

‘We really felt like the dream team...’

Our first day started off slower than planned, with stops needed on the way to rent gear and for toilet breaks. With the group now all taking Diamox (the prescribed altitude sickness tablet that also seems to ensure you spend a lot more of your day looking for a bush, a toilet or a rock to pee behind!), toilet breaks brought us closer than ever. On day one, up to 20 women fled in various directions looking for somewhere private to relieve themselves. By day seven, we were practically lined up holding hands and having the chats with our knickers around our ankles!

The expedition started in lush rainforest not too different from some of the Irish forests we were used to, with the porters and guides making us all look bad as they raced past, overloaded with bags on their heads (the guides and porters of Kili are the true heroes, without whom the climb and the summit is pretty much impossible for most of us). When we arrived at our camp that night, it was already dark and cold — but our tents were set up and food was waiting. Service at its best, and always with a smile.

Expedition days end soon after dinner, with most people heading off to bed to try and get a good night’s rest. The mornings start at 6am with coffee or tea delivered to your tent — and sometimes coffee with a tea bag in it when you ask for one tea and one coffee! Hot water bowls are delivered at 6.30am for washing, and breakfast starts promptly at 7am. By then, your duffel bags need to be packed and ready for the porters to start their journey to the next camp.

Expand Close Julie and the Galz Gone Wild group / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Julie and the Galz Gone Wild group

It all sounds pretty luxurious, and we were well looked after and cared for. But the mornings for most of us were very tough. It’s cold, stuffing your sleeping bag away gets harder and harder the higher you climb, and the breathlessness you feel due to the altitude is already noticeable on the first night.

The days are different, with views and terrain constantly changing. But the energy from the guides remains constant — they seem to know just when our energy levels may be dipping. Chants of ‘non-stop, to the top’ and ‘one team, one dream’ can be heard throughout the day as well as the famous ‘pole-pole’, which is Swahili for ‘slowly-slowly’. These are the two most important words when climbing at altitude, followed by ‘sippy-sippy’, the words reminding you to keep sipping your water and to stay hydrated.

The one question that everyone asks after a trip like this is: ‘What were the toilets like?’

Read More

Well, we were lucky enough to have four chemical toilets exclusively for our group, enclosed in their own private toilet tent. These were set up at camp each evening and an absolute godsend. Not all groups have the luxury of their own toilets (although they can be arranged for a fee), and the camp toilets — or long-drops, as they are also known — I believe can be pretty horrific. By day, all bathroom visits were made behind rocks or bushes and I had the pleasure of enjoying some of the best views from above the clouds whilst putting my thigh muscles to good use.

Despite the constant use of hand sanitiser, as well as having washing stations around the camp, bugs and germs are almost guaranteed to eventually find their way into camp on these kinds of trips. We were not exempt — though with the help of our amazing doctor, everyone was still able to push through and continue with the climb.

On summit night, at around 6am, there was one of the most beautiful sunrises I had ever seen. My mood lifted and I felt my energy levels returning (albeit just slightly). Shortly after, we reached Stella Point (5,756m) where I crouched down, with guide Freddie by my side, and vomited. I felt instantly better!

Expand Close Sunrise on the summit / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sunrise on the summit

The altitude sickness lifting slightly meant that I was alert enough to feel the real temperature and the ginger tea that had miraculously appeared out of nowhere was swooshing around in my mug as my hands shivered. The next hour to the summit was freezing, with wind battering the left side of my face. The glaciers came into sight and yet again, I felt like I was in a dream.

The summit moment itself was so unbelievably beautiful. Despite most of us being too cold to take any photos, the views are imprinted in my memory and I’ve replayed those moments over and over since returning home. Snuggled together around the summit sign, emotions consuming us, we really felt like the dream team.

After that, the return to the bottom of Kili seemed to fly by, though the knees certainly felt the long descent. Despite the long days and lack of sleep, spirits were extremely high. The fact that we all made it to the top despite bugs, altitude sickness and freezing temperatures seemed like a miracle and what we had accomplished was something to be proud of.

I had a friend say to me that even just signing up to such an adventure was brave in her eyes. The strength, determination and encouragement from all the girls as well as the guides is definitely what got me to the top. Whilst most of the summit is a blur, I realised after this trip that mentally I was a lot stronger than I ever imagined.

Please don’t let the summit night stories scare you. Just like childbirth, these ‘bad experiences’ are soon forgotten, and I find myself sitting here in my Dublin apartment wondering, ‘where next?’.

As Muhammad Ali said: “It isn’t the mountains ahead that wear you out, it’s the pebble in your shoe”.

I’m proud of myself for taking on the challenge of Kilimanjaro, and for showing up every morning even when I wanted to roll over and go back to sleep.

How to do it

Earth’s Edge has Kilimanjaro expeditions next year, including a Galz Gone Wild trip from June 3-14, priced from €5,199pp including flights. There’s also a trip to Everest Base Camp on October 12-29 from €4,499pp. earths-edge.com

For more on Galz Gone Wild, see @galzgonewild_ on Instagram.

Earth’s Edge also has a discount code for €100 off Galz Gone Wild’s next Kilimanjaro expedition (GGW-EE-Kili100). The discount expires on November 30.