| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Is this the end of the runway for Ryanair’s €10 flights?

Pól Ó Conghaile

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

If you want to fly home from New York this Christmas, you’d better get the Kris Kindle going.

As I write, Aer Lingus flights from JFK to Dublin in the days before December 25 start from more than $1,000 one-way.

Most Watched

Privacy