Is this the end of the runway for Ryanair’s €10 flights?

If you want to fly home from New York this Christmas, you’d better get the Kris Kindle going.

As I write, Aer Lingus flights from JFK to Dublin in the days before December 25 start from more than $1,000 one-way.

On Thursday, December 23, there are only business class seats available.

Christmas Eve is sold out.

It’s a similar story from Boston and Chicago. And it’s no surprise. Speaking to an Oireachtas Joint Committee recently, CEO Lynne Embleton said Aer Lingus was growing again but that fares would inevitably rise, due to fuel costs, exchange rates and other factors.

Meanwhile, Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary has warned that eye-catching €0.99 or €9.99 promo fares will not feature for a few years. Bookings for mid-term and Christmas are “surprisingly strong”, he told Reuters last week. Barring any bad news on Covid and Ukraine, fares “will rise by a mid-to-high single-digit figure for the full year”.

Ryanair, whose decision to keep aircrafts certified and pilots licensed during the pandemic has paid off spectacularly, is on course for a bumper year. And us passengers are also paying out an average of €22.50 per flight for seats, bags, priority boarding and other “ancillary revenue”.

All of this comes despite rising energy bills and recession worries. BA and easyJet have also signalled better bookings than expected. Aer Lingus has two new transatlantic routes for 2023 (to Cleveland in Ohio and Hartford in Connecticut), Ryanair has loaded up its biggest ever winter schedules from Dublin and Cork, and United is introducing several new routes next year, including a seasonal service from Shannon Airport to Chicago.

“There is no reason for pessimism,” Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr has said. “Demand is not coming close to being quenched,” adds Delta’s Ed Bastian.

This September, 2.7m passengers passed through Dublin Airport (91pc of the comparable figures for 2019) and the late decisions of destinations like Japan and Hong Kong to reopen and loosen restrictions has also buoyed travel sentiment.

That said, China remains closed, as does Russian and Ukrainian airspace. There’s deep uncertainty over rising energy costs and turmoil in the UK.

For all the airline optimism, it’s very hard to call how the average punter will balance household bills and holiday desire.

One one hand, surveys seem to suggest travel intent is strong, and people are prepared to ring-fence a well-deserved break.

This week, for example, the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) said its latest research showed that though 90pc of Americans were concerned about inflation, 75pc said they would continue to spend the same or more on travel, and 77pc would pick a vacation experience “over a new computer, television, virtual reality headset or gaming console”.

But winter is coming, and I wonder if that will be the reality. I was determined to book our 2023 holiday in September this year, for example, but I’m still trying to get a sense of our energy bills to work out what we can afford.

When airline bosses talk of rising fares, they are, of course, trying to set and manage our expectations. But it’s also worth pointing out that while those €10 flights may be getting a little more scarce, they are far from extinct.

Flexibility is a super power in travel these days, and if you can fly off-peak, you can still bag bargains. As I write, Ryanair’s Fare Finder has flights to Santander and Toulouse for €9.99, for example. Faro costs €176 on the mid-term Saturday of October 29. A week later, it’s €29.99.

Those New York flights are similar. If you wait until after Christmas to fly home from the Big Apple, prices plummet to around $369. In January, it’s lower still.