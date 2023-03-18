| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Is it safe to travel to Turkey? Could holidays help recovery after the earthquake?

Pól Ó Conghaile

Despite the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, sun holidays are going ahead

Bodrum, Turkey. Photo: Anton Petrus / Getty Expand
Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar Expand

Close

Bodrum, Turkey. Photo: Anton Petrus / Getty

Bodrum, Turkey. Photo: Anton Petrus / Getty

Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

/

Bodrum, Turkey. Photo: Anton Petrus / Getty

Is it safe to travel to Turkey?

When a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of the country and Syria almost six weeks ago, our first thoughts went to the victims of an unimaginable humanitarian disaster.

Most Watched

Privacy