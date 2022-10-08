Is it possible to beat the winter heating bills by taking a long, off-peak sun holiday?

Instead of paying soaring utility bills in Ireland this winter, what about switching the heating off and heading on an extended holiday?

That was the suggestion of an Irish travel agent last week, who crunched the numbers to suggest that retirees or remote workers could save on bills and enjoy some winter fun in the sun by booking holidays of three weeks or more.

“We have had many clients booking winter holidays because it’ll be cheaper to be on holidays in Spain in a four-star hotel than heating their homes in Ireland,” said Paul Hackett of clickandgo.com.

“My own parents are heading off for four weeks in January having done the maths.”

The best deals are in the Algarve, mainland Spain and Malta from November to March, Hackett says.

Packages include flights and a three-week, half-board stay in a four-star in Fuengirola from €869pp, Benalmadena from €949pp, or Torremolinos from €979pp.

That’s just over €40 a day for B&B and dinner, and the cost of living and eating out can be cheaper overseas too.

“Many people have already made the decision to stay abroad for a few weeks in order to avoid the expenses of living in Ireland,” Hackett claims.

Other offers include an over-50s special to the Costa del Sol from John Galligan Travel (€878pp for three weeks, based on two sharing a studio apartment) and 21 nights in Tenerife this November from TUI (priced from €1,215pp for an all-inclusive stay at the three-star Catalonia Punta del Rey).

Belfast’s Atlantic Travel, meanwhile, says it has a whopping seven weeks (49 nights) in Lanzarote from £980pp, based on travel from January 17 to March 7.

The package, listed on the Irish Travel Agents’s Association special offers page, itaa.ie/offers, includes flights from Belfast International and a one-bed apartment on a self-catering basis at LABRANDA Playa Club Apartments in Puerto del Carmen.

Clearly, skipping off to the sun to beat the bills isn’t a strategy for everyone (if it was, there would be no deals). School and in-person work rule out long trips for many. Winter snowbirds should also make sure their travel and medical insurance is appropriate, and have realistic expectations about the weather, facilities and atmosphere in off-season resorts.

That said, Andalucia or the Algarve will definitely be warmer (and cheaper) than Ireland in the months ahead.

Flexibility is a true super power in post-pandemic travel — those jetting away off-peak can take advantage of lower airfares, avoid the queues and chaos of busier periods, take their pick of accommodation, and even use long stays as leverage to ask for discounts with rentals, resorts or Airbnbs.

There’s a through-line here from the pandemic, when destinations like the Azores and Croatia launched ‘digital nomad’ visas and longer trips were tipped as a post-Covid trend.

This month, Thailand ended its Covid travel restrictions while also stretching its visa exemption for US and European visitors from 30 to 45 days.

It remains to be seen how remote and hybrid working evolve, but stays of a month or longer now account for 20pc of Airbnb’s business, off-season stays are clearly attractive to destinations, and there’s a notable number of long-holiday deals popping up this winter.

In Scotland, Ayrshire’s Thorne Travel has run ‘Beat the Gas Bill’ deals, including a 35-night stay in Fuerteventura from £1,200 (€1,378). In Hertfordshire, TravelTime World went with ‘The Heat is On’, while Golden Club Cabanas in the Algarve says prices are as low as €19 a night for stays of 21 days or more between October and May.

“Water, gas and electricity included,” it notes.