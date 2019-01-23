ICELANDIC airline WOW air are offering free flights to Irish passengers to celebrate Valentine's Day, if they have a very specific name.

Irish passengers can nab free return flights to NYC for Valentine's Day - but there's a catch

To celebrate the most romantic day of the year, WOW air are offering Irish people with the name ‘Valentine’ free return flights to New York for their plus one this Valentine’s Day.

The offer is valid for booking from tomorrow until Thursday February 14, for travel between 10–19 February 2019 from Dublin to New York via Reykjavik.

Passengers must have 'Valentine' as their first or last name- no middle names allowed. The airline has pointed out that no variations on the name will be accepted, so if you're a 'Valerie' or similar, you're out of luck.

To redeem the offer, passengers named ‘Valentine’ need to send photographic proof of ID in the form of a passport or driver’s license to valentines@wow.is.

Flights must be booked in a pair and one passenger’s flights will be refunded to the cardholder.

Speaking about the announcement today, Director of Communications at WOW air said they wanted to give customers the chance to "fall in love" with a new city.

“We are huge fans of Valentine’s Day here at WOW and are delighted to be able to offer Irish passengers named Valentine the opportunity to visit the romantic sights of New York with their significant other," Svanhvít Fridriksdótti said.

“We want to extend the love to all our Irish passengers and offer even lower fares on our North American destinations, giving them the chance to fall in love with new destinations and rediscover old ones.”

Full terms and conditions can be found at https://wowair.ie/offers/valentine/.

