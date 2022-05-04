Irish Independent journalists scoop top prizes at travel writing awards

Paul Hackett, President ITAA and Click and Go, with Tom Sweeney winner of the Digital Media Award, pictured at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year awrds at the CHQ in Dublin. Photo by: Arthur Carron

Mediahuis Ireland journalists and contributors scooped five out of six awards at this year's Travel Extra Travel Journalist Awards.

Irish Independent travel editor Pól O Conghaile won the ‘Best Northern Ireland’ content award while Mediahuis Ireland chief sub-editor and Herald travel editor Tom Sweeney won for ‘Best Digital Media’.

It was a remarkable day for Mediahuis Ireland, whose writers dominated the awards at a ceremony in the CHQ Building in Dublin today.

Read More

Irish Independent contributor Nicola Brady won the ‘Best International’ category. Conor Power, who also contributes to Mediahuis Ireland’s titles, was the winner in the ‘Home Market’ category, sponsored by Fáile Ireland.

The ‘Best Broadcast’ category was won by Bláthnaid Treacy of RTÉ for Tracks & Trails.

The awards and prize-giving ceremony were sponsored by the Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland) and Gran Canaria Tourist Board.

A spokesperson for Travel Extra said that despite less opportunity for travel in 2021, there was a significant number of submissions, displaying the creativity and continuing innovation of travel and tourism journalism in Ireland.

The overall Travel Writer of the Year award went to Irish Independent contributor Catherine Murphy, who also won the ‘Best Adventure & Skiing’ category.