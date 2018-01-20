Ireland's Top 10 tourist attractions: Which 'genius idea' topped our poll?
Reader Travel Awards 2018
What's your favourite big hit, hidden gem, coastal attraction or city museum for 2018? Our readers have voted!
Ireland's top tourist attraction 2018
Winner: The Wild Atlantic Way
It’s hard to believe the Wild Atlantic Way is just four years old.
Given that the 2,500km touring route covers the western seaboard, of course, you could argue that it’s millions of years old.
But who’s arguing? Nothing breeds satisfaction like success, and Fáilte Ireland’s flagship has caught the imagination, our readers wholeheartedly confirm.
- Read the full results of our 2018 Reader Travel Awards here.
“It’s a genius idea,” you told us — an “incredible journey” that is “already an iconic road trip… with some of the best beaches in the world”.
Ireland’s Top 10 tourist attractions 2018
- Wild Atlantic Way
- Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare
- Giant’s Causeway, Co Antrim
- Killarney & Ring of Kerry
- Guinness Storehouse, Dublin
- Glendalough, Co Wicklow
- Slieve League Peninsula, Co Donegal
- Dingle Peninsula, Co Kerry
- Hook Head, Co Wexford
- Spike Island, Co Cork
The Wild Atlantic Way “has something for everyone. It can be walked, cycled or motored,” you added. It boasts “stunning, rugged scenery” and makes “a great walking holiday.”
Our judges described the route as a “game-changer”, an initiative that has inspired businesses to up their game, restaurants to revamp menus, and activity providers to introduce a whole new range of things to do.
Sure, it includes already-iconic stops like the Skelligs and Cliffs of Moher, but the route caught our readers’ eyes just as much for its smaller moments — be it Clifden’s Sky Road, the Sheep’s Head, or secret beaches stashed away in the folds of Donegal’s coast.
“The scenery is fantastic when it is not raining,” you said. But heck, it’s fantastic even when it is raining.
Heading into its fifth year, the Wild Atlantic Way has become a truly trademark Irish experience. Best of all, it’s just getting started.
Details: wildatlanticway.com
Your say:
“I love the Wild Atlantic Way in Mayo. Achill Island, the amazing food in Westport, Clew Bay, Croagh Patrick and the beautiful drive from Louisburgh to Leenaun via Doolough Valley. It’s just breath-taking!”
Weekend Magazine
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Top 10 Wild Atlantic Way walks - a day out for every fitness level!
- The Causeway Coast in 12 Giant Steps: Our ultimate driving guide
- Ireland's Top 10 tourist attractions: Which 'genius idea' topped our poll?
- Ireland's best hotel revealed: Here's our readers favourite place to stay for 2018!
- 'It's a home from home' - Readers name Ireland's favourite airline for 2018
- Revealed: Ireland's top travel destination - 'You cannot have a bad holiday here'
- Ireland's Top 10 family-friendly hotels: Our readers name their faves!
- Who is Ireland's No.1 travel agent? Our readers have their say
- Ireland's Top 10 home holiday destinations - 'The moment I get off the bus, I get this buzz...'
- Ireland's tastiest food experience for 2018 - as chosen by you!
- Revealed: Ireland's Top 10 city breaks - 'We're made feel like celebrities there'
- 'It's Irish with a twist' - This is Ireland's best breakfast, according to our readers
- Ireland's Top 10 hidden gems: Ten places you think should be better known
- The Face of Irish Hospitality 2018: Here's the real secret to Ireland's tourism success
- 'A game-changer' - Readers reveal their favourite cruise and ferry experience
- Best Irish adventure: Here's the activity you most want to do in 2018!
- 'It made me feel like a goddess...' This is the best spa in Ireland, according to you!
- Ireland's Top 10 beaches for 2018 - 'I always feel at peace there'
- Francis Brennan's 5 tips for making guests feel extra special
- Top 10: Wild Atlantic Way drives