Ireland’s quarantine hotels Q&A: Room service, security escorts, exercise breaks and a €1,875 bill

ALMOST two months since Cabinet first agreed to open mandatory quarantine hotels in Ireland, the booking portal for the hotels has gone live.

Under the system, travellers arriving into Ireland from 33 high-risk countries will have to pay for stays of at least ten days in the hotels costing around €1,875 per person.

Guests will have meals delivered to their rooms, can take exercise breaks outdoors, and in-room movies are included in the bill, but they will also be met at the airport by members of the Irish Defence Forces, exercise breaks will be overseen by security personnel, and there are fines of €2,500 for non-compliance.

The aim is to create a deterrent, adding to the travel restrictions and public health measures in place to combat the transmission of Covid-19 variants. It is not known how long they will be in place for.

Here’s what we know about how the system will work.

When do Ireland’s quarantine hotels become active?

From 4am on Friday, March 26.

Who has to stay?

All passengers arriving into Ireland from, or transiting through, 33 ‘high-risk’ states will have to book in, regardless of nationality. Passengers who arrive from any location without a negative/not-detected result from a RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their arrival must also check in.

What are the 33 ‘high-risk’ countries?

Angola, Austria, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Columbia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Eswatini, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Republic of South Africa, Rwanda, Seychelles, Suriname, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

This list may change “at short notice” as the situation evolves.

Where are the hotels?

The first facility to open for quarantine guests is the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel.

The State has contracted Tifco Hotel Group to run the system and make rooms available as required. Its hotels in Dublin include the Holiday Inn Express, Clontarf Castle, the Hard Rock Hotel in Temple Bar, The Hendrick in Smithfield, as well as a Crowne Plaza at Blanchardstown and Hilton Dublin Kilmainham.

Can I choose the hotel?

No.

How do you book in?

Guests must book in advance of their arrival into Ireland on quarantinehotelsireland.ie.

How long do you have to stay?

The mandatory period for people arriving from the 33 at-risk countries is 14 days, however this can be reduced to 12 days if a passenger receives a negative/not-detected Covid-19 test result after ten days. It can be extended if a passenger tests positive.

People who arrive from other countries without a negative test can depart once they receive a negative PCR result, completing their quarantine at home, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

How much does it cost?

A standard rate for 12 nights costs €1,875 for a single adult in one room, with a second adult sharing charged at €625 and children aged 4-12 charged €360. Infants go free.

The daily rates for other guests is €150/€55/€30. Family or inter-connecting rooms will be provided for families wherever possible, the Department of Health says.

What happens between airport and hotel?

Guests will take a separate channel through the airport or ferry port, complete their paperwork and checks, and then be met by members of the Irish Defence Forces – the State Liaison Officers (SLOs) supervising and supporting the system. Tifco will provide bus transportation to the hotel.

At check-in, staff will provide what Minister Donnelly called a “welcome pack', containing details of the stay and how things like food choices and exercise work.

Guests will be tested for Covid-19 on ‘Day 0’ and again on Day 10.

What about meals and drinks?

Guests will have breakfast, lunch and dinner delivered to their door.

“A comprehensive in-room dining menu has been developed for all mealtimes,” the Department of Health says, and guests may purchase any additional food or drink from the room service menu.

Can I leave my room for exercise and fresh air?

Fresh air (or smoking) breaks will be accommodated in “designated safe and secure” spaces – but only after guests have received a negative Day 0 PCR test result.

Guests will have to pre-book slots for exercise and fresh air. Minister Donnelly today said there could be three of these per day. At the appointed time, a security staff member will come to the room and escort them to the area. They will also be escorted back.

An “online exercise programme” has also been developed, the Department of Health says, and Minister Donnelly said guests will receive two wellbeing "check-ins" per day.

What other facilities are available in the rooms?

None of the hotel restaurants, lounges or other facilities are available to quarantining guests. In the room, facilities include free WiFi and an entertainment package including free movies.

Hotels have completed Fáilte Ireland's Safety Charter, staff are being specially trained, and ventilation engineers have confirmed that there is no circulation of air between rooms, Tifco says.

What if people try to leave? What security is in place?

The Irish Defence Forces SLO’s will be onsite 24/7, as will PSA-licensed security officers. An Garda Síochána will be called to enforce any non-compliance issues.

Guests who do not fulfil the legal requirement for mandatory hotel quarantine are committing an offence and can be fined up to €2,000, receive a prison sentence of up to 1 month, or both.

Are there exceptions, or is there an appeals/waivers process?

Exceptions include drivers of heavy-goods vehicles, gardaí, airline pilots and crews, diplomats or members of the Oireachtas or the European Parliament, while performing their duties.

Legislation providing for quarantine hotels allows travellers to appeal decisions under exceptional circumstances such as medical emergencies or for humanitarian reasons.

Can my pets quarantine with me?

No, with the exception of guide dogs. People are advised not to travel with pets, but if they do, the animals will be placed in commercial kennels/catteries at the owner’s cost.

For more details, see gov.ie/quarantine.

Online Editors