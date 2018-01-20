Ireland's best hotel revealed: Here's our readers' favourite place to stay for 2018

Our readers have spoken. Today, we can reveal Ireland's favourite place to stay for 2018!

Our readers have spoken. Today, we can reveal Ireland's favourite place to stay for 2018!

Ireland’s favourite place to stay Winner: Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa, Co Wexford

“The place is class without a side of pomp,” one reader wrote — offering no less than a 300-word review of Kelly’s Hotel in their comments. “I seem to be very busy in my life, working all the time and doing ‘stuff’ — that’s why I love Kelly’s so much. They do all the ‘stuff’ for you without causing you bother. All you have to do is make the memories. Bliss.”

Kelly's Hotel reception. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

And so said lots of you. Kelly’s is Ireland’s favourite place to stay for 2018 — and “favourite” is the key word. You raved about the hotel’s beachside setting, its “beautiful gardens and art work”, its “mouth-watering food”, “beautiful spa” and activities that “never make for a dull moment.”

Read the full results of our 2018 Reader Travel Awards here. But again and again you came back to something that transcends facilities and star ratings. “They give you the opportunity to create happy memories with your family,” you told us. Kelly’s “makes you feel like something is no problem, even when you know it’s awkward,” you added. “Nowhere can compare to the welcome received here! It is unique and completely unpretentious.”

More: Inside Ireland's favourite place to stay: 'The main aim is to pass on that gene' Kelly’s is famous for its family-friendly approach, and parents mentioned the “peace of mind” in being able to dress up for dinner, safe in the knowledge that their kids were “happy and safe” at its club or with sitters. But there’s far more to it than that.

Our judges felt that Kelly’s recognises the value of loyalty and long-serving staff, but crucially, continues to innovate and upgrade year after year. It’s a great stay for older people as well as families, and the emotional attachment is clear with guests who return year after year.

“There’s a decency among the staff and a general sense of happiness to be at work,” as you put it. “People remember your kids’ names from last year.”

Details: 053 913-2114; kellys.ie. B&B from €88pp (+ 10pc service). Your say Tom Bishop at la Marine bar in Kelly's hotel, Wexford “Kelly’s is our firm family favourite. So much entertainment for all ages. The catering is adapted to all taste buds and fussy eaters are not a problem. It’s fair to say that the staff treat all members of your family as their own.”

Review: Kelly's Resort & Spa, Rosslare Honourable Mentions The Cliff House in Co Waterford (last year’s winner), Dublin’s Merrion and Shelbourne hotels and Harvey’s Point in Co Donegal were all close behind Kelly’s. Harvey’s, in particular, is “breathing down their neck”, our judges say. Read more:

Weekend Magazine