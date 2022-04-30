You’ve heard of greenways, but did you know Ireland is home to the world’s first accredited blueways?

Paddling with Lee Guckian of Leitrim Surf on the 'Drumshamazon'. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

“You’re looking for something that breaks the picture,” said Philip McCormack.

We were paddling on the Suir Blueway in Co Tipperary, and the water was flat as a board. Trees and reeds lined the riverbanks; the only sounds were our voices, the odd hello shouted to cyclists or walkers nearby, and the plop of our paddles.

Philip is a kayaking guide with Pure Adventure, and we shared an interest in wildlife. He encouraged us to watch the scene in front, looking for flashes of movement that scratched the stillness.

A splashing fish. A snow-white swan. Martins flitting to and from little sandy holes in the banks; grey wagtails that were surprisingly yellow.

At one point, we lay back and drifted, closing our eyes simply to listen. At another, a kingfisher broke cover to dart across our path, arc and scoot low up the waterway behind us.

Pól on the Suir Blueway. Photo: Philip McCormack

Pól on the Suir Blueway. Photo: Philip McCormack

“This is a tripping river,” Philip mused. “It’s a good river to take trips on.”

I know what he meant.

You’ve heard of greenways. But what about “the world’s first accredited blueways”?

Blueways on the Suir, Boyne and Lough Derg were officially opened this April and are the first to achieve such an accreditation, according to Fáilte Ireland.

Developed by Waterways Ireland and local authorities, they are recreational trails closely linked with water — the Suir Blueway stretches 53km from Cahir to Carrick-on-Suir (with a 21km cycle and walking trail), for example. Lough Derg has 160km of shoreline trails.

The Shannon Blueway, a 16.5km route along the river and Lough Allen canal, is another (its showpiece is a 600m floating boardwalk on Acres Lake near Drumshanbo).

A few years ago, I took a stand-up paddle trip on the blueway here with Lee Guckian of Leitrim Surf. He called one stretch of canal, where surprisingly thick foliage leans in to give a real Lost World feel, “the Drumshamazon”.

“The beauty of the thing is that it’s so easy,” he said.

One idea behind blueways is that they can facilitate lots of activities, from paddling to walking, cycling and swimming. And like greenways, the more locals and visitors use them, the more little coffee stops, activity companies and accommodations are likely to crop up along the way.

Paddling with Lee Guckian of Leitrim Surf on the 'Drumshamazon'. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Paddling with Lee Guckian of Leitrim Surf on the 'Drumshamazon'. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Right now, the travel world is fascinated with tracks and trails. Be it a camino or a cliff walk, these routes offer a catchy hook while linking in with the sense of wellness and safety we felt in nature and the outdoors during Covid.

They can be cheap (and often free) to use, and I think also allow off-radar, rural destinations like Tipperary and Leitrim to lean into “slow travel” — an approach that encourages sustainability, more engaged visitors over mass tourism, and puts communities front and centre. Leitrim, our least populous county, is cleverly pitching itself as “the home of slow adventure in Ireland”.

Our trip through Tipp finished at Kilsheelan, where we pulled the kayaks from the water.

“I used to have stressful work,” Philip said. “I was always thinking of paddling.”

Pól was a guest of pureadventure.ie and tipperary.com. See also enjoyleitrim.com and bluewaysireland.org.