Wild Ireland: What you can find on a seaside safari

Here are some plants and animals that you might find all around Ireland. Some of them are common and some of them less so. See if you can find them all!

Sea mayweed flowers all summer long on sandy and pebble shores around Ireland. The flowers are bigger than the daisies you find in the lawn and the leaves are feathery and light.

Cockle

You might find cockle shells washed up on sandy shores. Cockle shells are white or cream and deeply cupped. They have lots of flat ridges. Some types of cockle have prickly spikes all along these ridges.

Sea potato

Also known as a heart urchin, the very delicate shells of the sea potato are lovely to find. You might find one with some remnants of the brown spines that cover these animals when they are alive.

Common starfish

We have a few types of starfish in Ireland, but this pinky purple type is the one you are most likely to find on the seashore. Look for it in rockpools or hiding under seaweed on a rocky shore.

Moon jellyfish

These are the most common jellyfish on Irish shores. They can be as big as a side plate and you might find groups of them washed up on the shore. Look for the pale purple horseshoe shapes inside the dome. Moon jellyfish don’t have tentacles and they can’t sting humans.

Limpets

Limpets cling tightly to rocks when the tide is out, but you might spot one moving around in a damp spot. Sometimes you can even hear them as they scrape the rock, grazing on tiny algae as they move. Limpets are a type of snail but their shells are like pyramids rather than spirals.

Sea snails

The most common types of sea snails are periwinkles and top shells. Sometimes these are difficult to tell apart. Look for purple zig-zag stripes on top shells. You might also find small, bright yellow snails. These are flat periwinkles.

Beadlet anemone

When the tide is out, beadlet anemones are just blobs of dark red goo hanging from the rocks. When the tide is in, they open out their tentacles to catch small bits of food as it passes. They are beautiful glossy animals related to jellyfish.

Wrack

Many of the small brown seaweeds that you see between the low- and high-tide marks are wracks. Spiral wrack twists like a corkscrew as it grows. You might also see serrated wrack, which has jagged edges, or bladder wrack, which has air pockets the size of a bean.

Coralline algae

Coralline algae coats itself in a coral-like substance. You might find tufts of this dusty pink seaweed in rockpools on rocky shores. It is a great place for other small animals to hide.

Shore crab

Shore crabs often hide under seaweed or stones while the tide is out. Look at their bodies from above and notice the four forward-pointing hooks on either side of the eyes and the three blunt points between the eyes. Their bodies can be all sorts of colours and are usually blotchy. They have a very particular pattern of indentations in them. If you find one, it’s best to leave it in its hiding place so it doesn’t overheat.