| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wild Ireland: We’re going on a bug hunt in our search for the creepiest of crawlies!

Julia Molony's son and daughter hunting for bugs Expand
Julia Molony's son searching for insects and bugs Expand

Close

Julia Molony's son and daughter hunting for bugs

Julia Molony's son and daughter hunting for bugs

Julia Molony's son searching for insects and bugs

Julia Molony's son searching for insects and bugs

/

Julia Molony's son and daughter hunting for bugs

Julia Molony

At five years old, my son can count the summers he has experienced on one hand. But already, he has a bank of summer memories; filled with the sights, sounds and smells unique to the warmest months of the year.

Summer means late nights and long days. It means swimming and outdoor dining. It means ice cream and raspberries and tomatoes, freshly picked from his grandparents’ garden. And summer, of course, is synonymous with bugs.

It’s not that we don’t see insects the rest of the year. There are slugs and snails and woodlice and worms to be found in every season near our house, so long as there’s no frost. But it’s not until around mid-May that the micropolis in our little garden in south-west France bursts dramatically into life. Suddenly the place is teeming with creatures – ladybirds, spiders and bees. Grasshoppers springing out of the long grass when he walks through it in bare feet.

Most Watched

Privacy