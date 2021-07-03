Wild Ireland: Uncovering the hidden treasures of our seashores

Sun, sea and sand – the three integral parts of a picture-postcard summer. Even if Irish summers often mean picnicking on sandy sandwiches under a brolly blown sideways by the wind, there are those special gems of days when the sun shines, the sea sparkles, and we didn’t forget the sunscreen or money for ice creams. We might be missing the foreign holidays, but quality coastline is one thing that Ireland has in abundance.

While we’re sunning ourselves on the sand, it’s easy to forget that a huge range of plants and animals make their home in that ever-changing space between the high- and low-tide marks. These hardy species put up with an awful lot – waves bash them, the wind chills them, the tide covers them with cool salty water and then leaves them exposed to the drying warmth of the sun and the saltless rain. To live in these extreme conditions, seashore species have developed some ingenious ways to survive and thrive.

Our Irish seashores are home to plants and animals that glow in the dark, sparkle like disco balls, eject their stomachs to digest prey too big for them to eat, drill into each other’s shells, cement themselves to rocks and drift freely in the ocean. If you feel like you’ve been stuck at home for too long this past year, take a trip to your nearest seashore and explore the life there – you might feel like you’ve been transported to another world entirely.

Things to remember

The best place to find life on any kind of seashore is close to the low-tide mark. This is where the conditions are less extreme and you’ll find the widest diversity of plants and animals. However, tides can move quickly and some places are cut off by high tides, so pay attention and check tide timetables if you aren’t sure.

Read More

Rocky shores can be slippery and sandy or muddy shores can suck you in, so be careful where you step and don’t go exploring alone.

Even though seashore plants and animals have evolved to survive tough conditions, there’s only so much they can put up with. Never keep animals in a bucket and never put them in fresh water. If you pick up an animal, put it back again gently in the same place. Be careful moving stones and be careful where you step to avoid crushing animals underneath you. Don’t pull seaweed off the rocks.

Sandy shores

Ireland has some beautiful sandy beaches. Whether you’re a fan of the long expanse of beach typical of the east coast or the more secluded sandy coves on our rugged coasts, we have them all. They are great places to spend a day, but they are very difficult places to live.

Very few plants can live on sandy beaches because there’s nowhere secure to hold on to and very little nutrients in the sand. Those plants that do live on sandy beaches and dunes are very specially adapted to surviving in the dry, salty conditions.

Sand moves around a lot, especially during storms and high seas, so the animals that live on sandy beaches tend to make burrows where they can hide from predators and the weather. You might see signs of some of these animals: lugworms leave ‘casts’ on the surface that look like little twisted sand sculptures; razor shells and other clams leave holes at the surface and when the tide comes back in they emerge to filter the water and feed on whatever is floating past.

Other animals remain really well hidden until a storm comes along and pulls them up from their sandy burrows. You might find the delicate white shells of heart urchins, also known as sea potatoes. When they’re alive, sea potatoes are covered in short brown bristly spines. When they die, these fall out, leaving the very fragile shell. Masked crabs also have very fragile shells. They use their back legs to bury themselves in the sand so they don’t need to have strong shells like most crabs that must be able to withstand the force of waves and predators. When they’re buried, the masked crab fuses its two really long antennae together and uses them to pull down water so it can breathe.

Of course, one of the most familiar residents of sandy beaches are sand hoppers. They can jump many times the length of their bodies, but they have very little control over their destination. We often think of them as a nuisance but they clean beaches by eating washed up seaweed and they are eaten by birds and other larger animals, so they’re an important part of the seashore food web.

Pebble shores

Like sandy shores, pebble shores are a difficult place for most plants and animals to live. Often the best place to look for signs of life is along the high-tide line, where the sea deposits seaweed, shells and other interesting bits and bobs. It’s always fun to look for ‘mermaid’s purses’, which are actually the egg cases of some of our sharks and rays. They are often attached to bits of seaweed and are well camouflaged. You might notice that some have what looks like a curly bit of fishing line on each corner, these usually belong to one of our small dogfish species.

Pebble shores are a sign that the shore is quite sheltered, which also means that it’s a good place to look for coastal plants that might get washed away in more exposed locations. Some of the plants to look for are the yellow horned poppy and sea beet, which is an edible plant related to beetroot. It has really shiny leaves and long spikes of green flowers in the summer. Sea mayweed looks like a big daisy and is a really cheerful looking plant to keep an eye out for.

Rocky shores

Rocky shores are excellent places to explore because this is where you find the best rockpools, especially during low tide. Rock pools high up the shore are hardly ever covered by sea water and only get a small amount of splash from waves. This isn’t enough to keep the water clean, full of oxygen, and, of course, salty.

There are three types of algae – green, brown and red. One of the most beautiful to look our for in pools is coralline algae. These are seaweeds that coat themselves in a chalky layer that is very similar to coral. They are usually pink or dusty red and they look like miniature tufty shrubs. Also see how many different types of sea snails you can find. The most common ones are periwinkles, top shells and dog whelks. It’s common to find quite a range of different sea snails on one shore.

The most common animals on most rocky shores are barnacles. In many places, these completely cover the rocks between the high- and low-tide marks. In their early life, they float about with the plankton. If they aren’t eaten by something bigger, they wait until they have found a good rocky shore and they sink to the bottom. When they have found the perfect spot, usually near to other barnacles, they never move again. They cement themselves headfirst to the rock and build their volcano-like shells. When the tide comes in, they stick out their feathery legs to catch food in the passing water. When the tide goes out, they close their shells tight to stop themselves from drying out.

You are also likely to find beadlet anemones in rockpools all around the coast. They are usually a deep red colour but can sometimes be green. When the tide is out, they just look like blobs of goo hanging from the rocks, but when the tide comes in they wave their many tentacles in the water hoping to sting and catch some passing prey. Their stings aren’t strong enough for you to feel through your skin, but sit and watch for a while and see how life on the shore is more like we imagine life to be like on other planets. Travel restrictions might keep us close to home, but a trip to any Irish seashore is like taking a holiday to another world!