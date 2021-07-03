| 13.4°C Dublin

Wild Ireland: Uncovering the hidden treasures of our seashores

If you’re planning on spending time at the beach this summer, there’s a wealth of wild surprises in store. Here’s what to look out for...

Marine biologist Lucy Taylor on Derrynane Beach, Co Kerry
Lucy Taylor exploring marine life on the shore of Derrynane Beach, Co Kerry

Marine biologist Lucy Taylor on Derrynane Beach, Co Kerry

Sun, sea and sand – the three integral parts of a picture-postcard summer. Even if Irish summers often mean picnicking on sandy sandwiches under a brolly blown sideways by the wind, there are those special gems of days when the sun shines, the sea sparkles, and we didn’t forget the sunscreen or money for ice creams. We might be missing the foreign holidays, but quality coastline is one thing that Ireland has in abundance.

While we’re sunning ourselves on the sand, it’s easy to forget that a huge range of plants and animals make their home in that ever-changing space between the high- and low-tide marks. These hardy species put up with an awful lot – waves bash them, the wind chills them, the tide covers them with cool salty water and then leaves them exposed to the drying warmth of the sun and the saltless rain. To live in these extreme conditions, seashore species have developed some ingenious ways to survive and thrive.

Our Irish seashores are home to plants and animals that glow in the dark, sparkle like disco balls, eject their stomachs to digest prey too big for them to eat, drill into each other’s shells, cement themselves to rocks and drift freely in the ocean. If you feel like you’ve been stuck at home for too long this past year, take a trip to your nearest seashore and explore the life there – you might feel like you’ve been transported to another world entirely.

