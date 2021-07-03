Wild Ireland: Our most beautiful flowers

July is the best month to look for wildflowers. Many that came into bloom in May or June are still flourishing, with plenty more just beginning to flower. It’s a great time to get out and if you can ramble into woodland, wander along a country lane or meander across a coastal patch, there are plenty of colourful and interesting plants to be found.

Coastal plants often have fleshy leaves so the harsh sea winds and sand don’t destroy them, so seaside plants are very different to those in a forest or hillside. One particularly pretty, very tough little seaside plant is thrift (1). It begins to show its little heads of pink flowers at the end of April but the plants are hardy, staying in bloom right through July. They grow in clumps, with long, skinny, grey-green leaves curling around at the bottom of the flower stems. Another favourite is sea campion (2). Flowering from June to August, it has snow-white flowers and behind the petals is a large, inflated tube, with a beautiful network of reddish markings, that joins it to the stem. The grey-green leaves are fleshy, helping them hold on to any moisture that the sea wind might blow their way. Growing quite low to the ground, a plant that creeps along on long underground runners across shingle or sand is sea bindweed (3). It has pink, trumpet-shaped flowers with a white five-pointed star-shape emerging from the centre. In saltmarshes and on cliffs, sea asters (4) display violet-blue daisy-shaped flowers with deep yellow centres. While you’re at the coast, look for in dunes for sand pansies (5), small, yellow cousins of garden pansies.

Woodland is a habitat where a variety of wildflowers grow. Foxgloves (6) – sometimes called ‘fairy thimbles’ – are plants with tall spikes of long, bell-shaped mauve flowers. Close by, in the hedgerows, honeysuckle (7) is sweet and sugary and if you pull a petal off the creamy-yellow flower, you can see a little thread that contains nectar. It is quite tasty and not a bit harmful, but leave plenty for the bees. Clambering across the hedges on arched, thorny branches are dog-roses (8). Each flower is saucer-shaped, with five pale to dark pink petals. At its centre is a large cluster of yellow stamens, looking a bit like an exploded pin-cushion. Growing in woodland, on old moss-covered walls, you’ll often come across navelwort (9), AKA pennywort. It has erect spikes of greenish-white flowers but it’s the leaves that really help to identify this plant. Around the borders of the woodland is one of the members of the speedwell family, germander speedwell (10). This little beauty has small, deep-blue flowers, each one with four petals – a matching pair and a large upper petal with a much smaller lower petal. There are dark blue lines running into the centre of the flower and these help to guide tiny insects towards the nectar.

Meadows that are full of native wildflowers are hard to beat and one plant you will almost always find there is the aptly named meadow buttercup (11). These flower from April until October, holding their heads high to the sun, each flower with five really shiny yellow petals. Feathery green leaves appear at the points where side stalks emerge from the main stem. Beware though – all buttercups are poisonous. From May to September these flowers are often in the company of oxeye daisies (12), which have a large circle of white ‘petals’ – properly called ray florets – and a central disc of yellow florets. Dark-green, spoon-shaped leaves form a rosette at the base of the flower stem with more ornate leaves further up. The word ‘daisy’ comes from Old English ‘day’s eye’, as the flowers open when the sun comes up. One plant that pollinating insects absolutely adore is red clover (13). When you look closely at red clover, what looks like a flower is in fact a dense cluster of small pink flowers. It’s a hairy plant that is equally at home in meadows or cultivated ground and its leaves are most distinctive. While you are down looking at the red clover, you might find a quite small, hairy plant with five white petals, each deeply notched so that it could seem there are ten petals. It is the leaf that gives this wildflower its name – common mouse-ear (14). The hairy leaves are in opposite pairs and are said to resemble the ears of mice. It is abundant throughout Ireland, in flower from April to November, but it can be missed quite easily. The most iconic wildflower of meadows and grassland must be the common poppy (15), a striking four-petalled flower that is borne at the top of very hairy stems. The deep scarlet petals are papery, almost silky, and drop to the ground very quickly, never lasting more than a day. At the centre of each flower is a little cup-shaped pod that gradually becomes full of seeds. When the seeds are ripe, they fall out as the pod sways in the breeze and therefore sowing next year’s poppy crop.

Bog and heathland are fascinating habitats too, sharing various characteristics with each other. Bell heather (16) grows abundantly in both, with sprigs of purple bell-shaped flowers. Eyebright (17) is a really tiny, usually white, wildflower but is well worth keeping an eye out for. Each flower has a three-lobed lower lip with purple veins and a yellow patch, and a raised upper lip. In herbal medicine, this plant was used to help cure eye diseases. A really fascinating plant that likes to grow in damp, soggy places is oblong-leaved sundew (18). Each leaf has hairs with sticky tips so when an insect lands on it, the poor creature gets stuck fast. The digestive system of the plant gets going and drains all the nutrients from the insect. The marsh thistle (19) must be the prickliest thistle ever. Completely covered in very sharp spines, it has purple flowers in clusters at the top of tall, metre-high stems and seeds are in little gossamer parachutes that float on the wind. Before you leave this habitat, look for heath spotted-orchids (20) with magnificent spikes of mauve or pink flowers, each elaborately decorated with squiggles and curlicues.

These are just a few of the treasures growing in the wild. Enjoy finding them.

The Wildflowers of Ireland - A Field Guide, second edition, is published by Gill Books, RRP €15.99.