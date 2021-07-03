| 13.4°C Dublin

Wild Ireland: Our most beautiful flowers

The warm summer months are the best time to search meadows, hedgerows, and bogs for our native flora

Zoë Devlin

July is the best month to look for wildflowers. Many that came into bloom in May or June are still flourishing, with plenty more just beginning to flower. It’s a great time to get out and if you can ramble into woodland, wander along a country lane or meander across a coastal patch, there are plenty of colourful and interesting plants to be found.

Coastal plants often have fleshy leaves so the harsh sea winds and sand don’t destroy them, so seaside plants are very different to those in a forest or hillside. One particularly pretty, very tough little seaside plant is thrift (1). It begins to show its little heads of pink flowers at the end of April but the plants are hardy, staying in bloom right through July. They grow in clumps, with long, skinny, grey-green leaves curling around at the bottom of the flower stems. Another favourite is sea campion (2). Flowering from June to August, it has snow-white flowers and behind the petals is a large, inflated tube, with a beautiful network of reddish markings, that joins it to the stem. The grey-green leaves are fleshy, helping them hold on to any moisture that the sea wind might blow their way. Growing quite low to the ground, a plant that creeps along on long underground runners across shingle or sand is sea bindweed (3). It has pink, trumpet-shaped flowers with a white five-pointed star-shape emerging from the centre. In saltmarshes and on cliffs, sea asters (4) display violet-blue daisy-shaped flowers with deep yellow centres. While you’re at the coast, look for in dunes for sand pansies (5), small, yellow cousins of garden pansies.

