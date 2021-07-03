Wild Ireland: How I got started in birdwatching

For as long as I can remember, I’ve had a great love for dinosaurs. And did you know that scientists now believe birds evolved from dinosaurs? So it’s no surprise my obsession with dinos eventually led me to study birds. I’ve been birdwatching for two years now.

With my family – mum Tina. dad Phillip and my sister Kate and brother Phillip – we regularly go on trips to seek out new bird species. We’ve been birding to many differnet locations, but my favourite has to be Lough Boora Discovery Park, which is very near our home in Co Offaly.

At Lough Boora, I’ve been lucky to see the endangered grey partridge. This is the only population of grey partridge in Ireland.

While birdwatching in Lough Boora, you can also cycle and it’s fun that you can move a little faster to catch up on birds which are fleeing from you!

In summer you will spot many Irish hares in Lough Boora, along with swans, mallards, skylarks and stonechats, to name a few. You might be lucky enough to spot a red squirrel.

One day I’d like to go to Great Saltee island, which is a birdwatcher’s paradise off the coast of Co Wexford.

Wherever we go, we always return to our back garden where we are lucky to have a good selection of feathered visitors. Right now, we have juvenile blackbirds and we’re waiting on the juvenile goldfinches to appear.

I’m also a member of BirdWatch Ireland and they’ve been a big help when it comes

to answering queries oneverything from

bird calls, songs, feathers, behaviours – you name it.

A few times our bird books and Google have not been able to answer a specific question we’ve had – but Birdwatch’s Niall Hatch always has the answer.

My birdwatching tips

The first thing to remember is birds come first, and there are a few golden rules to follow:

Try not to disturb the birds

Don’t approach birds in their nests with their chicks

Leave baby birds alone

Be quiet – loud and sudden noises will cause birds to flee for cover

Did you know it is illegal to disturb or photograph nesting birds unless you have a special licence?

It’s a good idea to wear dark clothes or dark colours so birds will find it harder to spot you

Respect the environment and protect habitats. It’s really important to remember birds don’t live in isolation – each species interacts with numerous other animals and plants

Invest in some binoculars if you can

Invest in a good field guide. I use the Birds of Ireland – A Field Guide. This helps me to not only identify birds, it also helps me distinguish between male and female, adult and juvenile and the call and song of the bird

Be patient. We have spent many hours and days out and about and had no luck with spotting birds. Sometimes it can be disappointing, but then sometimes out of the blue you can spot something amazing and that makes it all worthwhile

Remember, you don’t need to go far. Birds can be seen in your garden, on your street and in your park. A good place to go is somewhere that is close to water, where you can often spot swans, herons and, around about now, the ducklings are out.