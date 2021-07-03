| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wild Ireland: How I got started in birdwatching

Christopher Charles is 10 and lives in Co Offaly. He is an avid birdwatcher and has some advice for anyone who wants to start

Eight-year-old Katie Charles with her brothers, Christopher (10) and Philip (7) during a birdwatching expedition at Lough Boora in Co Offaly. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Eight-year-old Katie Charles with her brothers, Christopher (10) and Philip (7) during a birdwatching expedition at Lough Boora in Co Offaly. Photo: Frank McGrath

Eight-year-old Katie Charles with her brothers, Christopher (10) and Philip (7) during a birdwatching expedition at Lough Boora in Co Offaly. Photo: Frank McGrath

Eight-year-old Katie Charles with her brothers, Christopher (10) and Philip (7) during a birdwatching expedition at Lough Boora in Co Offaly. Photo: Frank McGrath

Christopher Charles

For as long as I can remember, I’ve had a great love for dinosaurs. And did you know that scientists now believe birds evolved from dinosaurs? So it’s no surprise my obsession with dinos eventually led me to study birds. I’ve been birdwatching for two years now.

With my family – mum Tina. dad Phillip and my sister Kate and brother Phillip – we regularly go on trips to seek out new bird species. We’ve been birding to many differnet locations, but my favourite has to be Lough Boora Discovery Park, which is very near our home in Co Offaly.

At Lough Boora, I’ve been lucky to see the endangered grey partridge. This is the only population of grey partridge in Ireland.

Most Watched

Privacy