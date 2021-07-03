Wild Ireland: Can you spot these native animals?

Mammals in Ireland range from very big (the fin whale) to very small (the pygmy shrew). Surprisingly, a number of Irish mammals have gone extinct since the arrival of people, including the wild boar, brown bear, wolf, lynx, wild cat, right whale and grey whale. But those that remain are generally common and widespread and, with the right know-how, can be spotted without too much difficulty.

Squirrels

There are two types of squirrels in Ireland: our native red and the non-native grey. Both species are found in areas of forest or where there are lots of trees. It was believed that the grey squirrel was driving the red squirrel to extinction, but recently scientists have shown that pine martens (which are carnivorous) are swinging the balance back in favour of the reds. Red squirrels are common again in many parts of the country and will visit gardens to eat nuts put out for birds.

Fox

Foxes can be found all over the country and are instantly recognisable with their rusty coat and bushy tail. They are particularly well known for coming into cities and there is even a fox that lives in Trinity College in the centre of Dublin! They are mostly nocturnal, so spotting one means being out late at night or very early in the morning. In the early spring their mating calls can be heard at night and they sound like a crying baby.

Bats

There are thought to be 10 different species of bat in Ireland. They are all quite small and telling them apart is usually only possible if you can see them up close or by using a ‘bat detector’ to analyse their calls (which are not audible to human ears). Bats can be found nearly everywhere and the best time too look for them is at dusk on a summers evening when you can watch their silhouettes against the darkening sky. Areas with trees are the most common place to find them as they hunt for their insect prey.

Badgers

The badger is very distinctive with its black-and-white striped head. They are very social animals and like to live in family groups in deep underground dens called ‘setts’, which have different ‘rooms’ and interconnecting corridors. The badgers will bring grass and soft leaves into the sett to make it cosy, but they are very clean and will frequently take old bedding material out and replace it with new grass. Although badgers are found around Ireland, it is quite hard to see one. They are nocturnal and can be very shy, so you need to be very lucky to spot one.

Otters

The otter is related to the badger and is in the family of weasels that also includes the pine marten and stoat, which are native to Ireland. Otters are always found near water and are excellent swimmers. They catch fish mostly but if they are near the sea they will also hunt for crabs or pretty much anything else they can find. Otters are usually hard to spot but recently there are otters living in the River Lee in Cork and the Liffey in Dublin which don’t seem to mind being gawked at by people at all!

Hedgehogs

Hedgehogs are about the size of an adult’s hand and are famous for their spiky coat. If they are disturbed or get upset they can roll into a ball with all the spikes facing outwards. Badgers, with their long claws, know how to get around this and will prey on hedgehogs if they find one. Hedgehogs like to stay out of the way and so hide in bushes and brambles. They hibernate in winter but can be spotted sometimes at night in the summer looking for worms and slugs in gardens.

Seals

There are two types of seals in Ireland: common seals and grey seals. Grey seals are bigger than common seals and both can be found around the coast, but particularly where there are quiet rocks or beaches where they can ‘haul out’ (although they are perfectly adapted to life in the water they like to rest on solid land from time to time). If you are near the sea, watch the surface for a seal’s grey head as they are very curious and like to see what’s going on around them, both above and below the surface!

Deer

There are three common species of deer in Ireland: the red deer, the sika deer and the fallow deer. The red deer is thought to be the only native deer. They are the largest of our deer and can be easily seen in Killarney National Park especially. Sika deer were brought to Ireland from the Far East and can now be found in many of our hill and mountainous areas. They are especially common in Wicklow and are usually seen on the walks around Glendalough. The fallow deer was brought to Ireland by the Normans in the 13th Century and the herd in Dublin’s Phoenix Park they are quite tame (although people should not feed them).

Dolphins and whales

The seas around Ireland are extremely important for a number of whale and dolphin species, from the quite small harbour porpoise (smaller than an average adult person) to the fin whale, the second largest animal on earth. The best way to see whales and dolphins is from a boat and there are a number of whale watching tours now available, particularly in the West Cork area, but these animals can also be seen from land.

Rabbits and hares

Rabbits and hares are superficially similar, but hares are bigger and don’t have a white tail. Rabbits live in underground burrows, sometimes with lots of other rabbits, and this ‘town’ is called a warren. Hares don’t live in burrows but make a sort of nest in the grass called a ‘form’. Both rabbits and hares like open grasslands and so can be spotted on sand dunes and grassy meadows – including next to the runways in Dublin Airport!

Mice, rats and shrews

There are a number of small mammals found in Ireland. The brown rat is the largest of these and the most likely to be seen. Wood mice, house mice and bank voles are also common. We also have two types of shrew, one is native and one is a more recent introduction. Our native pygmy shrew is our smallest mammal and is little bigger than a person’s thumb. While rats and mice are rodents, and mostly eat nuts and seeds, shrews are insect eaters and so are mini-carnivores. These small mammals are vital food for many of our larger carnivorous mammals and birds of prey, such as owls, kestrels and buzzards.

Pádraic Fogarty is campaign manager at the Irish Wildlife Trust