Wild Ireland: Can you name that butterfly?

There are about 35 species of butterfly in Ireland. They can be found all across the country, from islands in the Atlantic Ocean to gardens and parks in towns and cities. Most people recognise a butterfly when they see one, but how many could put a name to them?

Identifying the species can be tricky as the males are sometimes different from the females, while the patterns on the wings can be different on the outside and on the inside – but there are some easy tips to get you started.

Some species are very distinctive. The peacock is a gorgeous burgundy colour with large circles on the tips of its four wings. Its caterpillar loves nettles and is black and spikey.

Read More The small tortoiseshell is a very common species and is mostly orange but has wings fringed with blue dots. When the wings are closed though, the colours are dark. Its caterpillar also likes nettles. The red admiral is mostly black with red bands across its wings with white dots at the tips, while the painted lady is pale orange with dark tips on its wings. Both species migrate to Ireland from mainland Europe and North Africa. The comma is recognisable by the wavy, irregular shape of the edges of its wings. It has only recently started to breed in Ireland and is generally found only in the south and east of the country. Among our most beautiful butterflies are the fritillaries with their flamboyant yellows and golden oranges. They can be hard to distinguish, although the silver-washed fritillary is noticeably large for an Irish butterfly. The marsh fritillary is the only insect in Ireland which is a protected species. There are eight species of ‘white’ butterfly. The orange tip is unmistakable and can be seen early in the season where it lays its eggs on the lilac-coloured cuckoo flower. The brimstone is large and a creamy, lemony yellow. Other ‘whites’ are a combination of white with black markings and yellowish hues, but they can be hard to tell apart without practice. There are three ‘blue’ species. The common blue caterpillar food plant is the bird’s-foot trefoil, a plant common in coastal areas. The holly blue is common in gardens, where it lays its eggs on holly or ivy. The green hairstreak is our only green butterfly but is confined to bogs, hills and areas of rough ground. There is also a brown hairstreak, which is mostly found in the Burren and east Galway, and a purple hairstreak, but this one is seldom spotted as it likes to live high in the canopy of oak trees. The remaining species, including eight types of ‘brown’ butterfly and the small ‘skippers’ can be hard to distinguish, although the ringlet can be recognised easily with its charcoal-grey wings with white fringe and black spots (the rings). Check out Insects of Ireland from Gill Books, which is an illustrated guide to common insects, including butterflies, found in Ireland