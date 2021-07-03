Wild Ireland: 20 places to go really wild across the island

From whalewatching to bird-spotting to finding our native flora and fauna, here are some of the best places to explore the wonders of nature.

If you have a family of animal lovers, Eagles Flying (right) is a dream come true. The largest sanctuary in Ireland for raptors and owls, you’ll find more than 450 animals in this centre. But with more than 100 eagles, hawks, owls, falcons and vultures on site, it’s the twice-daily bird displays that really steal the show. Director Lothar Muschketat is passionate about wildlife and conservation, and kids love seeing him at work while the birds of prey swoop overhead.

Saltee Islands, Co Wexford

You’ll never forget your first glimpse of a puffin, and one of the best places to spot these funny little birds is on a trip to the Saltee Islands (left). Just a short hop from Kilmore Quay, these islands are home to an improbability of puffins (and yes, that is the collective noun) as well as a whole range of other seabirds. On the southwestern cliffs you’ll also find a gannet colony, and kids will love watching them dive into the sea for fish.

Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park, Co Mayo

This corner of Co Mayo is dazzlingly beautiful, with the curve of distant mountains on the horizon and blankets of wildflowers underfoot. The visitors’ centre of the Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park gives fascinating insight into the bog and the local area, including the animals that are native to this corner of the world, like hare and otters. There’s a lovely 2km looped walk on site, which leads you through the bog and past a little wildlife pond that’s often packed with dragonflies and frogs.

Phoenix Park, Dublin

Not only is it a beautiful stretch of greenery in its own right, the Phoenix Park is a treasure trove for wildlife. You won’t have to walk too long before you find the resident herd of fallow deer, which roam the grassy fields to graze and pose for photographs. A word of caution, though – these deer should never be fed by the public, even though you’ll often see others ignoring that rule. If you want to continue the animal theme, head into Dublin Zoo to visit the city’s famous giraffes, elephants and lions.

Glenveagh National Park, Co Donegal

Surely one of the most beautiful places on the entire island, Glenveagh (below) is an otherworldly expanse of countryside near the Donegal coastline. With swathes of purple heather, inky lakes and a spectacular castle, the setting alone is enough to take your breath away. But this national park is also home to a special herd of red deer. They’re fairly shy, but your best chance of spotting them is in mating season, from mid-September to mid-November. Around this time, the park holds guided Rut Walks, where you’ll hear the distinctive call of the stags.

Rathlin Island, Co Antrim

For a family day out packed with excellent wildlife spotting, you can’t beat Rathlin Island. After a short ferry journey from Ballycastle, you’ll find yourself on this ruggedly beautiful isle, with a different view around every corner. There are plenty of lovely walks, but if you want to head up to the Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre it’s probably best to hire bikes or get the minibus transfer. There, you’ll find guillemots, fulmar and razorbills, as well as puffins earlier in the summer. Down in Mill Bay, close to the harbour, you might just spot the resident seals too.

Scragh Bog Nature Reserve, Co Westmeath

Ireland’s bogland is as diverse and fascinating as any rainforest. An ancient and delicate ecosystem, you’ll find a wealth of diverse wildlife living on our bogs, from butterflies to newts. But their delicate nature makes it a bit tricky to explore them properly, which is why places like the Scragh Bog Nature Reserve are fantastic. Their trailhead has a wooden boardwalk, so you can walk right over the bog without causing any damage to this fragile ecosystem.

National Bird of Prey Centre, Co Wicklow

If you have any Harry Potter fans in your midst, they’ll go wild for the owl experience at the National Bird of Prey Centre at Russborough House. Here, you can get up close and personal with their 12 different species of owls, even getting to handle them. Then you can take them out and learn how to fly these beautiful creatures, before they land on your gloved hand. It’s currently only available to book privately, in order to observe social-distancing measures.

Dingle Sea Safari, Co Kerry

We have an incredible wealth of sealife off our coastline, and there’s nothing like the thrill of seeing dolphins or whales in the wild. The folks at Dingle Sea Safari takes in Dingle Bay, Slea Head and even the Blasket Islands. Along the way, you never know what you might see in the water, from seals and puffins to dolphins and whales. On previous trips, they’ve spotted minke, humpback and even orca whales, all off the Kerry coast.

Inis Oírr, Co Galway

The smallest of the Aran Islands is also one of the most charming, with a picturesque white sand beach and rolling fields streaked with stonewalls. Take a stroll or a cycle around the island (right) and you’ll find a whole array of wildflowers and bird life, particularly if you head out to the old shipwreck of the Plassy. If you’re really lucky, you might spot the local dolphin Dusty, who loves to swim in the little horseshoe bay.

Garinish Island, Co Cork

Take the ferry from Glengarriff out to Garinish Island, and you’ll spot a very friendly crowd of residents along the way. There are over 250 seals living in Glengarriff Harbour, and they’re most definitely used to the visitors on the ferries. You’ll find them lolloping around as the boat sails by, without a care in the world. Once you’re on the island, the extensive gardens make for a beautiful stroll.

The Burren, Co Clare

There’s nowhere else in Ireland quite like the Burren (left). In fact, there’s nowhere else on earth quite like it. In some lights, the endless swathes of swirling limestone look like the surface of another planet, with smatterings of moss and grass peeking out between the cracks. Though it can sometimes seem uninhabitable, it’s actually home to an abundance of wildlife. There are plenty of walking trails, but to get the most out of the national park you can take a free walking tour with a park ranger.

National Botanic Gardens, Dublin

We’ve all become mildly plant-obsessed over the past year. So what better place for some horticultural inspiration than the National Botanic Gardens? The collection of perfectly manicured plants and flowers is always a treat for the senses, and the Victorian greenhouses are filled with an impressive array of tropical flowers, succulents and bonsai trees.

Achill Island, Co Mayo

If ever there were an island where sheep rule the roost, it’s Achill. Drive around the twisting coastal roads and you’ll often find one of the resident wild-haired sheep plonked in the middle of the road, completely unbothered about where you’re heading. You’ll find these sheep roaming wherever they please, and perched in gravity-defying spots along the cliffs.

Wexford Wildfowl Reserve

If you’ve never heard the distinctive call of a whooper swan, you’re missing out. Halfway between a honk and a bark, their cries can carry through the air for miles, and while they’re shy, catching a glimpse of them is always a treat. You’ll find them at Wexford Wildfowl Reserve between October and March, when they migrate from Iceland to our shores. At other times, this peaceful reserve is home to geese, ducks and birds of prey, too.

Inch Beach, Co Kerry

For many kids, there’s no joy in life like rockpooling. Pottering between shallow pools of seawater and scouring the rocks for any sign of life will often keep them entertained for hours. And there’s no better place than Inch Beach. In itself a gorgeous sandy stretch for a beach day, the rockpools here are filled with little crabs, shellfish and seaweeds.

Malahide Butterfly House, Co Dublin

In the walled gardens of Malahide Castle, there’s a greenhouse filled with over 20 species of butterflies, which happily flit between the brightly coloured flowers and over the head of visitors. If you pick up a leaflet at the front desk, you can try to spot all of the different species in residence, which is a fun activity to keep everyone occupied.

Dolphinwatch Carrigaholt, Co Clare

Did you know the Loop Head Peninsula is home to the largest group of bottlenose dolphins in Europe? Well, you can head out and meet the local residents on a boat tour with Dolphinwatch. You’ll sail off into the mouth of the Shannon and learn all about them from the experts, while hopefully catching glimpses of them frolicking in the water.

Downpatrick Head, Co Mayo

When you walk along the cliff top at Downpatrick Head, your attention might be focused on the sea stack Dún Briste (below), surrounded by crashing waves and swooping seabirds. But as you make your way to this impressive structure, you’ll find something pretty unusual happening underfoot, as you bounce upon the little domes of grass that have grown over the turf, creating little springboards along the field.

Harper’s Island, Co Cork

If you love bird watching, a place like Harper’s Island is heavenly. These wetlands are dotted with hides where you can settle down and get the binoculars out. The area sees over 20,000 wintering water birds visit. There’s a looped nature trail too, weaving around the marsh and the water’s edge.

