Wild Ireland: 20 places to go really wild across the island

A puffin on the rocks at Great Saltee Island, Co Wexford

Eagles Flying, Co Sligo

The Burren, Co Clare

Glenveagh National Park, Co Donegal

Cycling on Inis Oírr, Co Galway

Downpatrick Head, Co Mayo

Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park

Saltee Islands

Nicola Brady

From whalewatching to bird-spotting to finding our native flora and fauna, here are some of the best places to explore the wonders of nature.

Eagles Flying, Co Sligo

If you have a family of animal lovers, Eagles Flying (right) is a dream come true. The largest sanctuary in Ireland for raptors and owls, you’ll find more than 450 animals in this centre. But with more than 100 eagles, hawks, owls, falcons and vultures on site, it’s the twice-daily bird displays that really steal the show. Director Lothar Muschketat is passionate about wildlife and conservation, and kids love seeing him at work while the birds of prey swoop overhead.

Details: eaglesflying.com

