| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wild Ireland: 17 books, apps, podcasts and games for nature lovers

Some of the books and games available for young nature lovers Expand
The Four Seasons Jigsaw Expand
Wingspan is a classic board game for bird enthusiasts Expand
Shaping New Mountains is a podcast by Pádraic Fogarty Expand
Wild Ireland: The Edge of the World is a two-episode mini-series produced by the BBC Expand

Close

Some of the books and games available for young nature lovers

Some of the books and games available for young nature lovers

The Four Seasons Jigsaw

The Four Seasons Jigsaw

Wingspan is a classic board game for bird enthusiasts

Wingspan is a classic board game for bird enthusiasts

Shaping New Mountains is a podcast by Pádraic Fogarty

Shaping New Mountains is a podcast by Pádraic Fogarty

Wild Ireland: The Edge of the World is a two-episode mini-series produced by the BBC

Wild Ireland: The Edge of the World is a two-episode mini-series produced by the BBC

/

Some of the books and games available for young nature lovers

Eleanor Flegg

Wet weather and idle moments are part and parcel of Irish family holidays. The natural world is all around you, but it’s not always that hospitable. Here are some books, games, podcasts, documentaries and apps keep the whole family entertained and connected to the great outdoors.

Books

Dr Hibernica Finch’s Compelling Compendium of Irish Animals is a book that does just what it says on the tin. With detailed – and zoologically correct – illustrations by Irish-Polish illustrator Aga Grandowicz and text by Rob Maguire, there’s plenty to absorb anyone from the age of four (€25 from littleisland.ie).

Barney Goose A Wild Atlantic Way Adventure follows the adventures of young goose, hatched by a lighthouse keeper in West Cork, who feels the need to fly to Donegal. It’s a picture book, written and illustrated by Carol Ann Treacy and will be enjoyed by the very young (€12.99 from obrien.ie).

Most Watched

Privacy