Wild Ireland: 17 books, apps, podcasts and games for nature lovers

Wet weather and idle moments are part and parcel of Irish family holidays. The natural world is all around you, but it’s not always that hospitable. Here are some books, games, podcasts, documentaries and apps keep the whole family entertained and connected to the great outdoors.

Dr Hibernica Finch’s Compelling Compendium of Irish Animals is a book that does just what it says on the tin. With detailed – and zoologically correct – illustrations by Irish-Polish illustrator Aga Grandowicz and text by Rob Maguire, there’s plenty to absorb anyone from the age of four (€25 from littleisland.ie).

Barney Goose A Wild Atlantic Way Adventure follows the adventures of young goose, hatched by a lighthouse keeper in West Cork, who feels the need to fly to Donegal. It’s a picture book, written and illustrated by Carol Ann Treacy and will be enjoyed by the very young (€12.99 from obrien.ie).

This would be a great one for reading aloud. Finn’s First Song: A Whaley Big Adventure is a picture book, written and illustrated by Gerry Daly. Expect magical whale songs (make your own sound effects) and underwater family drama (€12.99 from obrien.ie).

Hot off the press at Little Island, Wolfstongue is the first children’s novel from the Booker-longlisted author Sam Thompson. It’s a fantasy adventure, deeply embedded in the natural world, for children aged nine and over. The story of the lost language of animals is also about a young boy with with speech difficulties (€10.99 from littleisland.ie).

Wild Child is the new title from Dara McAnulty – winner of the 2020 Wainwright Prize for Diary of a Young Naturalist. It’s illustrated by Barry Falls, geared to anyone from the age of six-plus and full of carefully observed insights into the natural world (€13.99 from easons.com).

What did wasps ever do for us and why is there a hole in the ozone layer? Our Wild World: from the birds and bees to our boglands and the ice caps by Eanna Ní Lamhna addresses the big questions about how the world works. It’s a book for strong readers in the seven-plus age group, but older people will also be absorbed (€16.99 from obrien.ie).

Did you know that hyenas once hunted on the Ice Age plains of Cork? And that Cambrian fossils found on Bray Head were made hundreds of millions of years before the first dinosaur walked the Earth? Life in Ireland: A Short History of a Long Time by Conor W O’Brien is a whistle-stop tour of the last billion years. It’s accessibly written for all ages (€16.95 from irishacademicpress.ie).

Video games

Stardew Valley is an open-ended country-life role playing video game (RPG). You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley and set out to begin a new life. It’s a positive game with a lot of love in it. Expect lots of foraging, fishing and farming with a big focus on community. It costs €13.99 on store.steampowered.com.

Wildeverse is an augmented reality wildlife conservation game, a bit like Pokemon Go. The game uses augmented reality (AR) to create a virtual world that players can explore to find certain animals, or clues to an animal’s whereabouts. If you’re imagining gorillas in the bedroom, that’s exactly what happens. The game is free to play and can be downloaded as an app, but requires an iOS or Android device that support ARKit or ARCore.

Tabletop games

The Four Seasons Jigsaw as Gaelige (na ceithre shéasúr) is a wooden jigsaw puzzle (age four-plus) with Irish language words. It’s based on a picture of a tree, handmade in Ireland by Alphabet Jigsaws and comes in a drawstring cotton bag (€37.95 from cogsthebrainshop.ie).

Words like dandelion, otter, bramble and acorn are disappearing from children’s lives but the right spell can bring them back to life. The Lost Words is a card game based on the book by Robert Macfarlane, illustrated by Jackie Morris. It takes about 15 minutes to play and is suitable for the eight-plus age group, but strategic enough to engage the grown-ups (€18.99 from bookhaven.ie).

Wingspan is a classic card-driven board game in which the players are bird enthusiasts, seeking to lure the feathered ones to their wildlife preserves. It’s designed by Elizabeth Hargrave and Stonemaier Games. There’s an online version, and also a European expansion pack, which has more familiar birds than the American original (€64.99 from boardgamer.ie).

Documentaries

Wild Ireland: The Edge of the World is a two-episode mini-series produced by BBC 2 in 2017. It follows Colin Stafford-Johnson along Ireland’s Atlantic coastline. The journey takes in the Skelligs, the Blaskets, Clew Bay and MacGillycuddy’s Reeks, with guest appearances from gannets, pine martens, basking sharks and puffins. Each episode is an hour long (see bbc.co.uk).

My Octopus Teacher is a Netflix documentary (2020) in which a filmmaker makes friends with an octopus. Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, the story follows diver and film-maker Craig Foster as he explores an underwater kelp forest near Cape Town, South Africa. It’s an emotional roller-coaster, and winner of the 2021 Oscar for Best Documentary (see netflix.com).

Podcast

Shaping New Mountains is a podcast by Padraic Fogarty and a follow-up to his book Whittled Away: Ireland’s Vanishing Nature (2017). It digs down to the root of our climate and biodiversity emergency and comes up with some interesting suggestions. What if the mountains to the south of Dublin were allowed to develop into a wildwood with wolves and wild boar? Interesting stuff. You’ll find it on iwt.ie and wherever you get your podcasts.

Apps

Seek by iNaturalis is a free app to help identify flowers and trees and many species of animals and fungi. It’s a good one for families wanting to explore the great outdoors together.

Sky Map is an app for that lets you point your phone at the night sky and gives you information about the stars and planets you’re looking at. It was originally developed as Google Sky Map and the producers describe it as a ‘hand-held planetarium for your Android device’. It’s a nice starting point for demystifying the constellations.

ChirpOmatic is like Shazam for birds. It’s a free iPhone app that allows you to record 12 seconds of birdsong, analyses the sound, and shows you the top matches along with photos of the birds. Fun, but not infallible. It works without a network connection.