Why Westport has the wow factor... and a year-round festival buzz

Westport has always felt to me like a destination, its tourist season barely pausing to draw breath, even in winter.

The past few years have also seen an influx of escapees from Dublin and further afield, never more so than during the pandemic, when the prospect of life on the west coast became more alluring than ever.

What accounts for its appeal, I think, lies in a felicitous combination of proximity to the sea and the mountains, coupled with year-round buzz driven by a thriving live music scene and a rolling schedule of festivals, including Bluegrass in June, Mayo Pride in July, Chamber Music in August, and the Rolling Sun literary festival in November.

The annual Westival (westival.ie) — the oldest arts festival in the West of Ireland, running for nearly half a century — kicks off this week with a vibrant and eclectic programme of more than 50 events (many of them free) offering everything from ‘contemporary cabaret, alternative comedy and prancing around in sequins’ with Bourgeois & Maurice to an Art Attack workshop with Nicky Dowd and Siobhan Maguire, who promise the opportunity to go wild and let rip (with paint!) to your favourite dance tracks.

The music programme features Camille O’Sullivan and Irish cellist Patrick Dexter, as well as an exuberant Sing Along Social with Aoife McElwain, a Kate Bush homage with Nan Fee, and a Halloween Ball with Elaine Mai, MayKay and Louise Bruton. Those who prefer something a little quieter may prefer the butterknife-carving workshop with Ed Forristal, or the Wild Dye Days talk on natural dyeing with artist Gabrielle-Mary Bishop.

Meanwhile, visual arts highlights include an installation of Lantern Light Boxes by children from Scoil Naomh Bríd in Ballycastle at O’Reilly Turpin, and local artist Sheelyn Browne’s Pressing On at Cornrue Bakery. Browne is a 14th great-granddaughter of pirate queen Grace O’Malley and grew up in Westport House (westporthouse.ie) as the daughter of the late Jeremy Browne Altamont, the 11th Marquess of Sligo. Browne designed this year’s festival poster. Mike Bernard and John Brady’s Home & Away is at the Custom House Gallery on The Quay, while my daughter, 22-year-old Dublin artist Ellie Dunne, has Lockdown Series: Works on Paper at No 6 James Street.

It would be a shame to visit Westport and not take a tour of Westport House, now owned by the Hughes family, or wander through its gardens. For tours and The Pirate Adventure Park there, it’s best to book ahead.

Hardy local sea swimmers take the plunge at Old Head or Rosmoney Pier, but if that sounds a little chilly, you can opt for an energetic hike up Croagh Patrick to blow away any cobwebs from the night before. Whether you head up the Reek for reasons of faith, exercise, or simply to tire out the children, it’s an experience you won’t forget.

Less arduous is an electric cycle along a stretch of the Great Western Greenway (greenway.ie), but if the weather is inclement, you’ll find a full programme of classes at The Yoga Root on The Quay (theyogaroot.org).

Live music happens in Westport all year round. The Tuesday-night sessions at Matt Molloy’s are the best-known — this is where Joe Biden came for his trad fix — but McGing’s, Cobbler’s, The Porter House, and The Clock Tavern are worth checking out for tunes, too.

Of course, all this culture works up an appetite. For a daytime pit stop, you’ll want to visit This Must Be The Place (Facebook: @thismustbetheplacewestport), the very model of a modern cafe, with great coffee, plenty of tables outside (as well as some inside and in a covered area to the side) and wholesome food (including great toasties — pumpkin and feta, anyone?). If you’re self-catering, the co-owned food shop next door, handily called The Store Next Door, is a good place to stock up on provisions.

Westport is the home of Karen O’Donoghue’s Teach Scoile and her famous Happy Tummy ‘magic poo bread’ (it does what it says on the tin!) as well as other good things to eat (thehappytummyco.com). Places on O’Donoghue’s Bread As Medicine courses are in high demand, but you should be able to pick up a loaf or a bottle of her delicious injera batter, perfect for breakfast pancakes to set you up for another day on the festival trail.

On The Quay, you’ll find The Creel Deli — another fine food shop, be sure to try the sausage rolls — and the restaurant of the same name, known for its legendary brunch, fish tacos and Mexican Buddha bowls (thecreel.ie).

A few doors along is the wonderful Tertulia bookshop (tertuliabookshop.com), a destination for Harry Potter fans thanks to co-owner Neil Paul’s former life as a film technician on the movies. (It’s also the place to pick up an iconic ‘I’ve Garda Clearance To Tell You To Go F**k Yourself’ tote bag, while you are at it).

For lunch in town, arrive early if you want to nab a spot in Savoir Fare (Facebook: @SavoirFareWesport), or take away a picnic of cheese and charcuterie. The restaurant doesn’t open at night except for special supper clubs which tend to sell out way in advance.

Other good eating options are Cian’s on Bridge Street (Facebook: @CiansonBridgeStreet), Arno’s Bistrot (arnosbistrot.com), An Port Mór (anportmor.com), and Sage (sagewestport.ie). For fine dining, Seamus Commons’s cooking at La Fougère at Knockranny House Hotel is hard to beat, as is the view from the dining room which looks directly onto the majesty of Croagh Patrick and the islands of Clew Bay (knockrannyhousehotel.ie).

With all this going on in a town with a population of just a few thousand, little wonder if feels like a destination.

Don’t miss

Westival’s A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings at the Town Hall Theatre (from €12) offers as much to adults as children. Based on Gabriel García Márquez’s darkly comic tale, the daytime show combines magic realism with emotional depth.

Do it

There are several trains a day between Dublin Heuston and Westport, with fares starting at €16.99 each way. For more to see and do, visit destinationwestport.com.

Stay

Katy stayed as a guest of The Mariner, a smart boutique hotel in the centre of town, where the B&B rate for double rooms starts at €99. There are a range of packages including dinner at the hotel’s Curious Fish restaurant. The Mariner is an easy 10-minute walk on the flat from the station. themariner.ie

