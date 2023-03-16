| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What’s it like being a tourist in Ireland? ‘Five minutes in Temple Bar and I’ve already spotted a man in a leprechaun suit and a hen’

Every year, 10 million tourists flock here to experience the craic, ceol and warm welcome. But does a visit live up to expectations? From Dublin to Killarney, the Blarney Stone and Glendalough, four writers find out what it’s like to be a tourist in their home towns

Our writers go on the tourist trail around Ireland Expand
Alex Meehan on a bus tour to Glendalough in Co Wicklow. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
JJ O'Donoghue at Blarney Castle. Picture: Diane Cusack Expand
Journalist JJ O'Donoghue kissing the Blarney Stone. Picture: Diane Cusack Expand
JJ O'Donoghue kissing the Blarney Stone. Picture: Diane Cusack Expand
Kirsty Blake Knox in Temple Bar. Picture: Gerry Mooney Expand
Kirsty Blake Knox, credit Gerry Mooney Expand
Frederica and Nila Goettsch in Glendalough. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Kirsty Blake Knox, credit Gerry Mooney Expand
Alex Meehan on his bus tour to Wicklow with tour guide Alex Griffith, credit Mark Condren Expand
Tour guide Alex Griffith, credit Mark Condren Expand
Alex Meehan on his bus tour to Wicklow with tour guide Alex Griffith. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Édaein O&rsquo;Connell with 4 year old April and Jarvey Mike Sweetman of the Killarney Horse and Carriage Tours at Ross Castle Killarney. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin Expand
Édaein O&rsquo;Connell with jaunting hourse April and jarvey Michael Sweetman of Killarney Horse and Carriage Tours at Ross Castle. Picture: Michelle Cooper Galvin Expand
Edaein O'Connell at Ross Castle in Killarney. Picture: Michelle Cooper Galvin Expand

Close

Our writers go on the tourist trail around Ireland

Our writers go on the tourist trail around Ireland

Alex Meehan on a bus tour to Glendalough in Co Wicklow. Picture: Mark Condren

Alex Meehan on a bus tour to Glendalough in Co Wicklow. Picture: Mark Condren

JJ O'Donoghue at Blarney Castle. Picture: Diane Cusack

JJ O'Donoghue at Blarney Castle. Picture: Diane Cusack

Journalist JJ O'Donoghue kissing the Blarney Stone. Picture: Diane Cusack

Journalist JJ O'Donoghue kissing the Blarney Stone. Picture: Diane Cusack

JJ O'Donoghue kissing the Blarney Stone. Picture: Diane Cusack

JJ O'Donoghue kissing the Blarney Stone. Picture: Diane Cusack

Kirsty Blake Knox in Temple Bar. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Kirsty Blake Knox in Temple Bar. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Kirsty Blake Knox, credit Gerry Mooney

Kirsty Blake Knox, credit Gerry Mooney

Frederica and Nila Goettsch in Glendalough. Picture: Mark Condren

Frederica and Nila Goettsch in Glendalough. Picture: Mark Condren

Kirsty Blake Knox, credit Gerry Mooney

Kirsty Blake Knox, credit Gerry Mooney

Alex Meehan on his bus tour to Wicklow with tour guide Alex Griffith, credit Mark Condren

Alex Meehan on his bus tour to Wicklow with tour guide Alex Griffith, credit Mark Condren

Tour guide Alex Griffith, credit Mark Condren

Tour guide Alex Griffith, credit Mark Condren

Alex Meehan on his bus tour to Wicklow with tour guide Alex Griffith. Picture: Mark Condren

Alex Meehan on his bus tour to Wicklow with tour guide Alex Griffith. Picture: Mark Condren

Édaein O&rsquo;Connell with 4 year old April and Jarvey Mike Sweetman of the Killarney Horse and Carriage Tours at Ross Castle Killarney. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Édaein O’Connell with 4 year old April and Jarvey Mike Sweetman of the Killarney Horse and Carriage Tours at Ross Castle Killarney. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Édaein O&rsquo;Connell with jaunting hourse April and jarvey Michael Sweetman of Killarney Horse and Carriage Tours at Ross Castle. Picture: Michelle Cooper Galvin

Édaein O’Connell with jaunting hourse April and jarvey Michael Sweetman of Killarney Horse and Carriage Tours at Ross Castle. Picture: Michelle Cooper Galvin

Edaein O'Connell at Ross Castle in Killarney. Picture: Michelle Cooper Galvin

Edaein O'Connell at Ross Castle in Killarney. Picture: Michelle Cooper Galvin

/

Our writers go on the tourist trail around Ireland

Kirsty Blake Knox checks out the nightlife on offer for tourists in the capital

‘If it were just a bit cheaper, more people would come’


​Five minutes in Temple Bar on a Friday night and I have already spotted a man in an oversized leprechaun suit and a hen party from England. The bride-to-be is wearing an utterly fantastic rhinestone-and-pearl-encrusted military-style cap, and salutes as she walks by. Temple Bar is not a destination many locals would head to on a night out — mainly because you have to remortgage your house to get a round in. In fact, the prices seem to be becoming a bit of a deterrent for hen parties. “If it were just a little bit cheaper,” 31-year-old Chelsea Chapman from Birmingham says, “I think more people would come.”

Most Watched

Privacy