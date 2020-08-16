Weekender... Joeanna Caffrey's Co Clare

The place I want to go back to is Spanish Point, Co Clare. My dad bought a little summer house there after our mom passed away in 1998. He spent a lot of time painting down there and we visited constantly. He named it God's Pocket, as it was like being in god's pocket. Dad passed away in 2007, so it is an even more sentimental place now.

On arrival, we'd venture for a long walk on the beach and call into the Armada Hotel for a lovely dinner and a nice drink.

The following day, we'd start off with a home-cooked Irish breakfast, with batch loaf from the local town and hot pots of tea. We'd go for a long walk on the cliffs overlooking the White Strand - we might maybe go to The Cliffs of Moher.

For Saturday night, Vaughan's in Liscannor, Co Clare is beautiful. My favourite spot is just beside the fire with a lovely glass of wine. Their food is to die for, with fresh seafood daily. We would pop home then, light the fire and enjoy a few more beverages and a chat. I love late evenings down in Clare with my family, chatting around the table.

On Sunday morning, we would have a lovely family breakfast again, and go for a swim on the beach. When the waves are big, it's especially nice, as it washes away the hangover from the night before. Nothing like a dip in the Atlantic to freshen you up, and we'd head back to Dublin refreshed.

Joeanna Caffrey has flower shops in the Avoca stores in Dunboyne, Co Meath; Rathcoole, Co Dublin and Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, and a pop-up store in Dundrum Town Centre, D16, see joeannacaffrey.ie

